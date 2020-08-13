The city of Eden Prairie is accepting nominations for the annual Sustainable Eden Prairie Award, which recognizes significant and innovative investments that contribute to the overall vitality and sustainability of the community.
Initiatives implemented by an Eden Prairie resident, business, or organization that serves Eden Prairie are eligible.
Residential, commercial, industrial and office properties may be nominated in four categories that align with Sustainable Eden Prairie’s focus areas: Energy, Landscape, Waste and Water.
The nomination deadline is 10 p.m., Monday, Aug. 31.
Submit award nomination by visiting edenprairie.org/SustainableAward.
