Patriot's Pen Logo MT

Every day I live in America protected by past and current military members. Veterans are fighters that have courage and bravery. Claudia Pemberton stated, ‘America without her soldiers would be like God without his angels.” America wouldn’t be the same without our brave soldiers, both past and present.  As an American, I pledge always to be a kind, grateful, and valuable citizen so that I can be a great American, too.  

To give back to veterans, I pledge to be kind.  While in Boy Scouts, I learn to honor the flag and our country by helping out at the food shelf, honorably decommissioning American flags, and participating in the color guard.  During parades, I am kind to veterans by standing and saying thanks for your service.  Being kind makes our country a better place.

Tags

Load comments