Every day I live in America protected by past and current military members. Veterans are fighters that have courage and bravery. Claudia Pemberton stated, ‘America without her soldiers would be like God without his angels.” America wouldn’t be the same without our brave soldiers, both past and present. As an American, I pledge always to be a kind, grateful, and valuable citizen so that I can be a great American, too.
To give back to veterans, I pledge to be kind. While in Boy Scouts, I learn to honor the flag and our country by helping out at the food shelf, honorably decommissioning American flags, and participating in the color guard. During parades, I am kind to veterans by standing and saying thanks for your service. Being kind makes our country a better place.
To give back to veterans, I pledge to be grateful. My grandpa Denny was in the Vietnam War and was exposed to Agent Orange. He died before I was born of cancer. Because he fought to protect us, he sacrificed his life for our freedom. I am grateful for our military protection because even when I watch the world news I feel safe in our country. It is important to be grateful for our veterans.
To give back to veterans, I pledge to be a valuable citizen of our country. I am going to vote to mold our country into greatness. With the leadership skills I’ve learned through Boy Scouts, I will be morally strong by following our country’s laws, protecting those around me, and paying my taxes. I also want to be a valuable citizen by understanding bias and searching for reliable news. Doing the right thing improves our country in so many ways.
By pledging always to be a kind, grateful, and valuable citizen, I hope to be a great American. My actions are more important than words because it shows that I mean them. “As we express our gratitude, we must never forget that the highest appreciation is not to utter words, but to live by them,” said John F. Kennedy. I promise to be a great American citizen.
