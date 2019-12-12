Basketball fans throughout the metropolitan area have a keen interest in a 7 p.m. game that will feature the top two boys basketball teams in the state Thursday, Dec. 12, at Eastview High School.
The Lightning (3-0) are ranked second in the state and will host No. 1 Eden Prairie (3-0).
Coach Dave Flom’s EP Eagles have already taken down two of the state’s best - former No. 1 Cretin-Derham Hall and Prior Lake. If they can do it again at Eastview Thursday night, they should go into the winter holiday season as the clear No. 1.
“Eastview returns everybody from last year, and they’re playing extremely well,” Flom said. “I am really happy with where we are right now. The biggest thing is that our veteran players have really matured. They’re playing like seniors.”
Eden Prairie’s four main players - seniors Austin Andrews, Connor Christensen, Drake Dobbs and John Henry - have been varsity players since their freshman season. As a result, there isn’t another Class 4A team in the state that can match the Eagles’ experience.
Still, at the outset of the 2019-20 season, coach Flom didn’t simply assume the chemistry would automatically be there.
“I wanted them to approach it like they had never played together before,” he said.
The strategy helped the new players blend in, and Flom said he has confidence the team is already “at least nine deep.”
In the Eagles’ 79-58 victory over Section 2AAAA rival Prior Lake Saturday, Dec. 7, that depth came into play, along with great team defense.
Dawson Garcia, Prior Lake’s 6-10 senior forward, scored 26 points against good defense by EP’s 6-7 forward Christensen.
“Connor is one of the few players in the state who can somewhat contain Garcia,” Flom observed. While he worked hard at the defensive end, Christensen also scored 13 points. Andrews led EP’s balanced attack with 20 points and Dobbs scored 17.
Earlier in the week, Eden Prairie routed Burnsville 89-54 at the Eagles’ home gym.
It was a time to display depth, as 12 Eagles entered the scoring column. Christensen led the way with 21 points, while Andrews scored 13 and senior guard Miles Frisch scored 12. Junior guard Will Foster followed with nine points. Dobbs and senior guard Jared Gothman each scored seven and John Henry came through with six. Others with points were Abdi Yusuf 5, Christopher Nyland 3, Xavier Watson 2, Cole Tiran 2 and Brenden Donohue 2.
“We have a lot of players on our team who could start for other schools,” Flom said. But with the four-man core of fourth-year seniors, the Eagles are likely to go with their veterans in close games.
As a veteran Lake Conference coach, Flom knows there are few easy league games on the Eagles’ schedule.
“Hopkins has a bunch of good players, and they’re well-coached,” he said. “Wayzata is missing its best player [Camden Heide] right now, but they will be very good. Minnetonka is a high-scoring team, with two 80-point games already. And Edina is good every single year.”
Flom will soon have a handle on the Lake’s two new teams - Buffalo and St. Michael-Albertville.
The conference schedule is a tough 12-game grind with home and away matchups against six opponents. Hopkins is the defending state Class 4A champion, but most of the coaches in the Lake pick Eden Prairie as the favorite this season. Eden Prairie won the Section 2AAAA title last year and went on to claim the state consolation title with a win over Eastview.
