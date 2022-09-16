Nick Fazi
Eden Prairie quarterback Nick Fazi looks for wide receiver Michael Gross on what would become an 85-yard touchdown pass play in a 21-6 win over Lakeville South Friday night.
EP fans
Eden Prairie's student section goes wild as the Eagles take a 14-0 lead over the Lakeville South football team.

In a battle for the No. 1 state ranking in Class 6A football Friday, Sept. 16, 8,000 spectators watched No. 2 Eden Prairie beat No. 1 Lakeville South 21-6 at EP’s Aerie Stadium.

The game-breaking plays helped give Eden Prairie an early 14-0 lead. The Eagles’ first touchdown was set up by Devin Jordan’s 75-yard interception return that put the ball on South’s 8 yard line. On the next play Dominic Heim scored on a rush, and then after South was whistled for offsides on the extra point, Eagle head coach Mike Grant opted for a two-point conversion that Heim provided with another rush.

