In a battle for the No. 1 state ranking in Class 6A football Friday, Sept. 16, 8,000 spectators watched No. 2 Eden Prairie beat No. 1 Lakeville South 21-6 at EP’s Aerie Stadium.
The game-breaking plays helped give Eden Prairie an early 14-0 lead. The Eagles’ first touchdown was set up by Devin Jordan’s 75-yard interception return that put the ball on South’s 8 yard line. On the next play Dominic Heim scored on a rush, and then after South was whistled for offsides on the extra point, Eagle head coach Mike Grant opted for a two-point conversion that Heim provided with another rush.
After forcing Lakeville South to punt early in the second quarter, the Eagles’ second big play made it 14-0. Wide receiver Michael Gross found himself in one-on-one coverage and was able to catch a pass behind the defender. Quarterback Nick Fazi hit Gross in stride and he took it to the house on an 85-yard romp.
Midway through the second quarter, South got on the board with quarterback Jacob Royse finding running back Jay Winters on a 30-yard touchdown pass play. EP defensive end Chiddi Obiazor blocked the extra point and the teams went into halftime with EP holding the 14-6 lead.
The second half was back and forth, and EP scored the only touchdown on Ty Walden’s plunge in the third quarter.
Walden led EP's ground game with 68 yards on 15 carries. Toby Frost added 40 yards on eight carries.
The Eagles gained 145 yards on the ground and 103 through the air compared to Lakeville South's 140 rushing and 40 passing. "We made some adjustments to our defense, using only three down linemen," EP head coach Grant said. "We used that defense a few years ago when we beat Elk River in a playoff game." Lakeville South and Elk River are the two Minnesota teams best-known for running out of the T formation.
Grant singled out linebackers Adam Mertens and Heim for their strong contributions to the defense along with Obiazor, who moved from end to the interior line. "We played five different interior linemen and kept everyone fresh," Grant noted.
Jackson Hunter helped the Eagles maintain good field position by averaging almost 40 yards per punt on the evening.
Earlier this season, Lakeville South’s ground game went wild in a 69-14 win over Park of Cottage Grove. But Grant and his staff had the answers and held the Cougars without a rushing touchdown in Friday night’s game. Heim was not only a star on offense, he also led the defense from his linebacker position. The entire EP defense was ready to tackle, ready to plug the holes.
With a 3-0 record, EP will play Rosemount at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, in a big game at Rosemount High’s Irish Stadium.
Other results
In another contest between unbeaten teams Friday night, Maple Grove outgunned the Minnetonka Skippers 41-27 in Minnetonka’s home opener at Einer Anderson Stadium.
Minnetonka (2-1) will regroup for its homecoming game against Champlin Park at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, at Einer Anderson.
Wayzata lost a close one for the second week in a row Friday night at St. Michael-Albertville.
The Trojans trailed 28-7 early in the fourth quarter, but scored the final two touchdowns to make it close at the end. Carter Olson had 1- and 4-yard touchdown runs for the Trojans, who earned their other touchdown on a 13-yard pass play from junior quarterback Cole Heibrun to junior wide receiver Tyler Milkes.
At 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, Wayzata plays Totino-Grace at Wayzata High Stadium. Grace lost to Centennial 3-0 in its game on the 16th.
Edina’s homecoming night ended with a 24-9 loss to Prior Lake Friday night at Kuhlman Field.
Highlights for the Hornets were a 37-yard field goal by senior Mason Sill and a 70-yard touchdown pass play from senior quarterback Finn McElroy to junior halfback John Warpinski.
Prior Lake was able to control the clock in the second half with sustained drives that featured running plays.
“We knew coming into the game that Prior Lake would try to run on us,” said Peyton Himley, the Hornets’ senior captain and safety. “They’re a big physical team that is ranked fourth in the state, and we were that close to them.”
The Hornets trailed 17-9 late in the game with the ball, but couldn’t come up with another big play to tie the score. A late TD by the Lakers boosted the lead to 15.
“The final score doesn’t show how close it was,” Himley said. “We’ll practice harder and do all we can to get ready for next week.”
Edina travels to Shakopee to play the 2-1 Sabers at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, at Shakopee West Junior High.
