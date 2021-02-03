To the Editor:
I was thrilled to hear about the introduction of a Diversity Club at the local high school. As former Warrior who dedicated his time to athletics, academics and extracurriculars (being truly ingrained in the student experience that we have to offer) I can confidently say that this club is long overdue. It is a necessity to give marginalized students a forum and opportunity to feel as though they truly belong and are valued for their authentic selves in this community, which is something Caledonia has not succeeded at to this date.
After leaving those halls for the last time, I continue to hear more and more horror stories of racism, sexism, homophobia and every other kind of xenophobic bullying that transpired in that school and still does even to this day. It breaks my heart to know that people do this in the name of ignorance and even more commonly, religion. I come to this as not only an openly gay man who feared I couldn’t be myself during the years I spent at Caledonia Middle/High School, but as someone brought up in the Christian faith, a student of Catholic schools and a firm believer in the greatest lesson from the Bible: love thy neighbor as thyself (Matthew 22:37-39).
If I have learned anything since I left Caledonia and the bubble of monotony and security that so many are comfortable with, its that diversity exists all around us and that the world is changing. The hegemonic themes that once prevailed are no longer the status quo – and if this club can do any good, it should be to effectively bring together students, even those of different views/races/sexualities/religions/etc. and not only encourage discourse embedded in growth, but also celebrate our diverse students.
That doesn’t mean that we all have to agree, but what we all should do, and need to do, are listen and learn to understand everyone’s point of view – not necessarily to change it, but understand it. Part of diversity is having differences of opinions and being able to have an educated conversation around recognizing not only what separates, but also who brings us together. The thought that a figurehead in town doesn’t think that they can share their beliefs without persecution is just proof of the work that this club can do and needs to do to help this small corner of Minnesota be more accepting and perhaps even help a young student struggling with whatever makes them unique feel free to be their true, authentic self.
Nick McGraw
Minneapolis, Minn.
