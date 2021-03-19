As part of the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Quality Sunfish Initiative (QSI), new sunfish regulations are now in effect on 94 individual or connected waters throughout the state, including several in Stearns and Wright counties.
As of March 1, the daily bag limit for sunfish is reduced from 20 to 10 fish on East and West Lake Sylvia, Indian Lake, the Sauk River Chain of Lakes (including Becker, Bolfing, Cedar Island, Great Northern, Horseshoe, Knaus, Krays, Schneider and Zumwalde Lakes) and connected Long Lake. Concurrent with the new sunfish regulation, the daily crappie limit on East and West Lake Sylvia will be reduced from 10 fish to five fish.
The new limits will be daily limits as opposed to possession limits, which means anglers can only keep the prescribed number of fish per day from waters subject to the reduced bag limits, but they could return the next day for another limit so long as they do not exceed the statewide possession limit. The reduced bag limits are meant to help maintain and protect the excellent size structures in the sunfish populations of these lakes and potentially increase the average size of bluegills caught.
The QSI is the result of angler concerns over the declining size of sunfish in Minnesota waters. Over the last year or more, DNR staff identified nearly 100 waters (including connected lake chains) where there’s good potential for producing quality-sized sunfish or for protecting existing populations of quality-sized sunfish.
During a 2020 public comment period, the DNR received more than 3,700 comments about the QSI and proposed lakes, both online and in-person at public meetings. While support for reduced limits varied by lake, overall more than 85% of respondents supported the initiative.
