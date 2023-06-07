Walk & Roll 2023
Beth Green | City of Monticello

People will be walking, rolling, and even strolling will be doing so on a new path if attending Monticello’s Walk & Roll this Saturday, June 10.

Construction in the Walnut Street/West Broadway area is forcing a deviation in the Walk & Roll path in 2023.

