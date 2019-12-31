Suzanne Roesler was at a crossroad in her life.
Her youngest son Jack, a senior this year at Caledonia public schools, was about to graduate and she’d soon be an “empty nester.”
Enter the opportunity of a lifetime.
“I really wanted to stay in Caledonia,” Roesler said. “I wanted something that could maximize my talents and passion.”
Enter the Caledonia Bakery.
Former owners Sue and Al Klug were ready to sell the business.
The perfect opportunity presented itself and Roesler jumped at the chance.
As of March 1, 2019, Roesler has been the new owner of the Caledonia Bakery.
Grateful for the support she has received from the customers and the community, Roesler is injecting her personal taste into the business.
“We’ve got some new offerings,” she said. “But our customers spoke loud and clear that they didn’t want to see some of their favorites go away.”
