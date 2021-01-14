Two new resident inspectors have been installed at the Monticello nuclear power plant by the The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC).
Chuck Norton as beennamed the new senior resident inspector, while Tom McGowan has been named the resident inspector at the Monticello nuclear power plant, operated by Xcel Energy.
Norton joined the Nuclear Regulatory Commission in 2007 as a project engineer in Region IV and later was selected to be the resident inspector at the River Bend nuclear power plant in Saint Francisville, La, according to the NRC.
Norton then worked as a project manager in the NRC Office of Nuclear Reactor Regulation and soon after joined the Fukushima Support Team. He was assigned to the Region III office as a senior resident inspector at the Duane Arnold nuclear power plant in Palo, Iowa.
Prior to joining the agency, he served six years in the U.S. Navy’s nuclear propulsion program. He was also a licensed senior reactor operator for 14 years at the Quad Cities nuclear power plant and has worked as an operations evaluator with the Institute of Nuclear Power Operations, according to the NRC.
McGowan joined the agency in 2018 as a reactor engineer in Region III. He also was an acting resident inspector at the Perry nuclear power plant located in Perry, Ohio, according to the NRC.
Before joining the agency, he served 28 years in the U.S. Navy and retired as a surface warfare officer. He also worked more than 21 years in the nuclear industry at the Braidwood and Dresden nuclear power plants and also with a transmission and distribution company.
Each commercial nuclear power plant site in the United States has at least two resident inspectors who monitor day-to-day operations at the plant. They serve as the agency’s eyes and ears at the facility, conducting inspections and monitoring significant work projects, according to the NRC.
