Included in the department’s reports May 3-9 were these incidents:

May 3 - Theft at a business on the 4200 block of Winnetonka Avenue North.

May 4 - Theft from a vehicle at a residence on the 7600 block of 36th Avenue North.

May 5 - Theft at a business on the 8200 block of 42nd Avenue North.

May 6 - Disorderly conduct at Robbinsdale Cooper High School on the 8200 block of 47th Avenue North.

- Auto theft on the 8200 block of 42nd Avenue North.

- Theft at a business on the 7100 block of 42nd Avenue North.

May 7 - Damage to property at a business on the 8200 block of 42nd Avenue North.

- Business theft on the 4200 block of Winnetka Avenue North.

May 9 - Damage to property on the 7600 block of 53rd Avenue North.

- Theft at a government property on the 4400 block of Xylon Avenue North.

- Damage to property at a residence on the 4100 block of Flag Avenue North.

