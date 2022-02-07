Included in the department’s reports Jan. 25-31 were these incidents:

Jan. 25 - Theft at a residence on the 7800 block of 49th Avenue North.

Jan. 26 - Domestic situation on the 7600 block of 36th Avenue North.

- Fraud at a business on the 4200 block of Winnetka Avenue North.

- Theft at a business on the 7100 block of 42nd Avenue North.

Jan. 27 - Theft at a business on the 4200 block of Winnetka Avenue North.

- Auto theft on the 7800 block of 45 1/2 Avenue North.

- Theft at a business on the 7300 block of 36th Avenue North.

Jan. 28 - Counterfeit currency on the 7100 block of 42nd Avenue North.

- Theft at a residence on the 5400 block of Quebec Avenue.

- Auto theft on the 7100 block of 42nd Avenue North.

Jan. 29 - Damage to property at a residence on the 7200 block of 43rd Avenue North.

- Theft at a business on the 8200 block of 42nd Avenue North.

- Damage to property at a residence on the 4200 block of Oregon Avenue North.

Jan. 30 - Damage to property at a residence on the 8200 block of 46th Avenue North.

- Theft at a residence on the 5500 block of Boone Avenue North.

- Domestic situation at a residence on the 3900 block of Oregon Avenue.

Jan. 31 - Theft at a residence on the 8800 block of 47th Avenue North.

- Burglary at a residence on the 4000 block of Flag Avenue North.

