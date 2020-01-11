Former art instructor, longtime volunteer part of show
A longtime teacher and a longtime student of life have their artworks on display at Rosemount’s Steeple Center through March.
A reception for former Rosemount High School art instructor Richard Mittelstadt and Rosemount Area Arts Council co-founder John Loch will be held at Rosemount Steeple Center from 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15.
Mittelstadt is offering the exhibition of “Symphony of Color of Light” with his award-winning acrylic paintings, and Loch will have woodwork and combined basket creations on display.
Mittelstadt’s paintings of abstract landscapes feature bold colors, a variety of shapes and lines to follow.
“I totally enjoy the magic that takes place during the painting process,” Mittelstadt said. “As I immerse myself into each creative adventure, I often times find myself feeling transported into another dimension as if time no longer exists and my imagination and hands go about materializing a new image with color, line, texture, a sense of movement, balance, expression, and mood.”
Mittelstadt taught high school art for 38 years.
During his life he has focused his talents in different media, including drawing, printmaking, and jewelry making while in college, watercolor painting during his teaching years and acrylic painting in retirement.
Mittelstadt said he thinks of his artwork as a theatrical production in which the viewer is allowed to temporarily suspend disbelief. For the viewer, he hopes his artwork becomes a momentary distraction — a gift of enchantment, amusement and emotional connection.
He has been honored with several one-person exhibitions in galleries and public venues as well as numerous awards in juried exhibitions for his acrylic paintings in the past several years.
His paintings have placed second in competitions, such as the St. Cloud State University Juried Alumni Art Exhibition and the Show Case Artists, Heaven Art Gallery in Scottsdale, Arizona, both in October 2017, along with second place in the Painting and Other Media category of the International Light Space & Time Online Gallery “Primary Colors” Art Competition in July 2019.
Loch, of Apple Valley, said new ideas for his combination of pine needle basketry, relief carving and woodburning keep him up at night.
“Retiring after a 40 year career as a pharmacist, I found I had time to devote to other ventures,” said Loch, who is also a member of the Second Act Players, Rosemount Area Historical Society, the Haunted Woods Trail Committee and volunteered for many years with Rosemount Leprechaun Days. “I have always enjoyed using my hands, working with wood, and creating products using older, more primitive tools.”
He said he got started in his current artistic endeavor six years ago after taking basket-making classes, including pine needle basketry.
“(I made) a small 5-inch diameter little container. It looked awful, but I found that I really enjoyed the process,” he said. “However, I wanted to create larger baskets, while also creating new designs. Away I went.”
He was further inspired through attending many of the twice-a-week meetings of woodcarvers at the Steeple Center.
Loch said group’s members, which number about 15, enjoy sharing ideas and methods.
“As a Cub Scout, I learned basic woodburning using a tool resembling a small soldering iron. I quickly grew bored and had no further instruction,” he said. “However, many years later, I wanted to get back into to it. I bought an inexpensive wood burning kit which wasn’t a whole lot better than I had as a child. However, I made several pine needle baskets using a piece of basswood that I had burned a design in as its base. I was pleased with the results and purchased a more expensive and flexible burner. What a difference.”
For more information about Loch’s creations, call him at 952-255-8545 or email him at jjloch@charter.net.
More about Mittelstadt is at http://www.mnartists.org/mittelrl.
The Steeple Center is at 14375 Robert Trail.
Tad Johnson is at tad.johnson@ecm-inc.com.
