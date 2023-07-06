The North 65 Chamber of Commerce joined members of Pizza Ranch, the City of Cambridge and the community to celebrate the soft opening of the new Pizza Ranch in Cambridge. Everyone was able to take the ‘first bite’ at the new location. Pizza Ranch officially opened Monday, July 3 and is located at 111 Fillmore St S, Cambridge.
As many people waited in line to try the new Pizza Ranch buffet, Susan Morris (second from right) founder of Beyond the Yellow Ribbon, spoke with community members about the organization. Owners Franchisees Daniel & Suzanne Michaels selected all proceeds raised from their soft opening to benefit Isanti County Beyond The Yellow Ribbon which is an organization that works to support Isanti County military service members, veterans, and their families. Morris is pictured chatting with Cambridge Police Officers.
