When Joe Rydel started umpiring, he took quite a bit of grief from fans and coaches.
“But over the past few years, it has calmed down quite a bit,” he said. “And I think part of that is that fans and coaches realize there are fewer umpires out there, so they’re trying to treat them better.
“Hopefully that will provide an increase in the numbers of umpires.”
The need for umpires – and for officials for practically any sport – has grown more acute in recent years. And the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated the need as older officials retired to protect their health.
Hamann said the biggest requirement to become an official is a love for the game.
“If someone loves the game, and they want to be a part of the game, [becoming an official] is a great way to experience the game,” he said. “I know it can be hard with guys who have a family, but it’s a way to give back to the game.”
Anyone interested in becoming an official for any sport can check a website such as becomeareferee.com/minnesota/ to find out the requirements.
“Folks who are interested can check the MSHSL website for ways to get involved, or they can talk to officials after a match to learn what it takes to get involved,” Hamann said.
Rydel said he hopes sport administrators continue to be aggressive in finding new officials.
“Perhaps we should talk to coaches about looking at their teams and picking out guys who could be umpires in the future,” he said.
