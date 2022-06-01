When the Monticello High School Class of 2022 graduates Friday, June 3, there will be 343 students walking across the Monticello High School Stadium stage to receive their diplomas.
The graduating seniors will join the 13,238 alumni who have received their diplomas before them.
But before the seniors graduate, they will be participating another long tradition at Monticello High School.
Tonight, Thursday, June 2, the graduates come together for the annual senior awards program, to be held at 7 p.m. in the school’s performing arts center. A series of Chamber of Commerce awards, covering various academic achievements, will also be presented.
Graduation Day kicks off with rehearsal at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 3.
Students and advisors will gather at 6:15 p.m. for the commencement ceremony, which begins at 7:00 p.m. at the high school stadium.
The processional of Pomp and Circumstance will be presented remotely by the Minnesota Orchestra. The National Anthem by the Monticello High School Wind Ensemble will follow.
Principal Lori Hanson will welcome those in attendance and make introductions. Principal Matt Coalwell will recognize the honor students, seniors entering the military, foreign exchange students, PSEO students who earned college degrees.
Monticello’s honored faculty will be on hand, while those receiving scholarships will be recognized.
Superintendent Eric Olson will address the Class of 2022, followed by the music selection “With Quiet Courage” performed by the MHS Wind Ensemble.
The 12 MHS Valedictorians- the students with the top grade averages among the Class of 2022, will have the honor of addressing their classmates, staff and parents.
Those students are Emily Al-Mohamed, Mary Cruser, Rose Curtis, Larissa Forstie, Sanders Hanson, Wyatt Kadelbach, Emily Lovegren, Quinn McCalla, Lucy Schaffer, Madison Schwartz, Kaylee Thorner, and Nathaniel Thovson will have the honor of addressing their classmates, staff and parents.
The MHS A’Cappella Choir will then perform “I Have Had Singing.”
It will then be the moment all have waited for.
The Nearly 350 MHS seniors will walk across the stage to receive their diplomas. Principal Coalwell will present the class to Supt. Olson. Principals Coalwell and Hanson will present the graduates their diplomas.
The ceremony will end with another performance by the Minnesota Orchestra, which will remotely perform the traditional “Fanfare and Recessional.”
Following the graduation ceremony, the senior class will regroup at the Monticello Community Center to celebrate with the chemical-free all-night graduation party, which is sponsored by junior and senior parents and community businesses.
