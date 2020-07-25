Centennial Lakes Park, 7499 France Ave S., will host a variety of musical entertainment this summer.
Free sidewalk performances will take place 7-8 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays in July and August near the south end of Hughes Pavilion (the building between Q. Cumbers and Chuck E. Cheese). Visitors are asked to wear a mask or facial covering, sanitize hands before arrival, stay home if they are sick and practice proper social distancing.
The remaining performance schedule for Monday includes the following acts:
July 27: Trobedors Tuba Quartet
Aug. 3: Sidewalk Café Duo
Aug. 10: Sawyer’s Dream
Aug. 17: Sidewalk Café Duo
Aug. 24: Lee Engele
Aug. 31: Sidewalk Café Duo
The performance schedule for Thursday includes the following acts:
July 30: Debra and Dean
Aug. 6: Homeward Bound
Aug.13: Hunker’d Down
Aug. 20: The Holtemier Trio
Aug. 27: The Minnesota Mandolin Quartet
Free children’s performances will be held at noon each Tuesday during the months of July and August in the Maetzold Amphitheater. To support safety measures and continue to help slow the spread of COVID-19, stickers have been placed in the amphitheater to ensure proper social distancing between seated families. Visitors should stay home if they are sick, wear a mask or facial covering, wash or sanitize hands before arriving and ensure their child does not come within 6 feet of the performer.
The performance schedule includes the following acts:
July 21: Kid Power with Rachel
July 28: TBD
Aug. 4: Will Hale and the Tadpole Parade
Aug. 11: The Teddy Bear Band
Aug. 18: Big, Fun Show
Aug. 25: TBD
The putting course, Scottish Links, walkways and outdoor restrooms at the park remain open, and proper social distancing is encouraged. The indoor spaces of Hughes Pavilion and the games area remain closed until further notice.
For more information about the performances, visit CentennialLakesPark.com or find the park on Facebook by searching “Centennial Lakes.”
To learn more about the city’s response to COVID-19, visit EdinaMN.gov/Coronavirus or sign up for email updates at EdinaMN.gov/CityExtra or text Edina to 57838 to receive text updates.
