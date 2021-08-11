Pelican Lake grass fire

Firefighters work on putting out a large grass fire near Pelican Lake on County Road 117 (Edmonson Avenue) between Monticello and Buffalo on the morning of Wednesday, Aug. 11. The fire was first reported shortly before 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 10. The fire stretched along about a two-mile path. Firefighters from Buffalo, Monticello, St. Michael, Albertville, and Rockford joined the Minnesota DNR in fighting the fire, which produced heavy, white smoke. The fire departments combined to bring tankers, grass rigs, and ATVs to the scene. The DNR was using airplanes with water buckets to dump water onto the fire from above. The planes were refilling from Buffalo Lake.

Editor

Jeff Hage is the managing editor of the Monticello Times. He majored in journalism at the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire.

Load comments