The Minnesota State High School League released dates and guidance for fall sports on Aug. 7 and COVID-19 guidelines on Aug. 9.
Boys and girls cross country, boys and girls soccer, girls swimming and diving and girls tennis can all start practices on Aug. 17.
The first date of competition for girls tennis is Aug. 24, and all other fall sports can begin as early as Aug. 27.
Opponents can only be conference, section or locals teams, and the maximum number of contests for each sport is 11.
All aspects, such as meetings, practices, competitions, transportation and facility usage needs to align with the Minnesota Department of Education plan for the return to learning, the requirments of the Minnesota Department of Health Guidance on Youth Sports and all actions in Gov. Tim Walz’s executive orders.
The first week of practice will focus on implementing effective protocols and routines for pre-participation screenings, effective social distancing, compliance with all health recommendations, establishment of pod limits of 25 or less and additional actions that mitigate the spread of disease and enhance safety of students and coaches.
Programs need to follow the state’s COVID-19 protocols for students or coaches who test positive, experience symptoms or have had exposure to someone who has tested positive.
There will be no captains’ practices or scrimmages, and schools that are required to be in distance learning mode can only have virtual practices.
Competitions with teams from bordering states are only allowed when less than 50 miles away and when determined as local. Contests with teams further away may be approved by the MSHSL with supporting evidence, and all of these competitions must follow the MSHSL guidelines.
These guidelines come from the Minnesota Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control.
They include staying home as much as possible, remaining 6-feet a part in public spaces, avoiding close contact with sick individuals, washing hands often and always after being in a public space or blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing.
Hands may be washed with soap and water or hand sanitizer with at least 60-percent alcohol.
Face coverings or masks must be worn to cover your nose and mout and fit snugly to the sides of your face.
Additional information is available at health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/sportsguide.pdf, health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/schools/k12planguide.pdf. mshsl.org amd nfhs.org.
Participating in MSHSL activites is voluntary but all of these guidelines and COVID-19 protocols must be followed when participating.
Those who participate must also acknowledge the contagious nature of COVID-19 and the risk of injury and illness from participating, which may mean coming into contact with someone who has been exposed or diagnosed with COVID-19.
The participant also needs to agree that if exposed, they will immediately cease participation and follow Minnesota Department of Health protocols for schools and activities and MSHSL guidelines for notification and return to competition.
An Eligibility Statement will be signed that includes everything connected to general participation in MSHSL and all of these guidelines that stats that the participant agrees to these terms.
