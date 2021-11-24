By Mrs. Paggi’s class

St. John’s Luthern School

First you shoot it. Take it home. Cut it up and put it in a pan. You have to cookit but I don’t know for sure, maybe 20 minutes then you eat it!

Isaac Diersen

Son of Jayson & Natalie Diersen

You have to kill the turkey and then you take the feathers and skin off of it. Then you cook it.

Gage Goetzinger

Son of Josh & Dayva Goetzinger

First you kill it and clean it. Take feathers off and you cook and eat it.

Lavinia Klinski

Daughter of Josh & Bethany Klinski

First you have to hunt it and shoot it. Then get all the blood out, and the feathers. Then you cook it for a while then eat it.

Traeyden Meyer

Son of Kelly & Justin Meyer

My mom will take the turkey and puts it in the pan and then puts it in the oven to cook it for a long time. You take it out and cut it. Then you eat it.

Natalie Meyer

Daughter of Jordan & Rachelle Meyer

Well you have to cook it with butter and green spices. Then you cut it up so everyone gets some. Then you eat it. 

Emmalin Kruckow

Daughter of Josh & Chelsey Kruckow

Well you can buy one at the store or go shoot one. Then you have to clean it up so you can cook it. You cook it for a long time- like a day. Then you eat it with your family.

Corbin Thies

Son of Justin & Connie Thies

You have to hunt it and shoot it then clean it and cook it for a while then you cut it up and eat it.

Jarrett Snodgrass

Son of Cole & Jacquelyn Snodgrass

