By Mrs. McDonald’s class

Caledonia Area Elementary

Cook the turkey for 2 hours. Put in a huge pot on top of the stove at 100% temperature. Put salt on it and salad around it.

Treyjen Burmester

Son of Bob & Tori Burmester

You put it in the oven, then cook it for 30 minutes, then you cut it and then you eat

Kaylee O’Heron

Daughter of Andy & Laura O’Heron

First you go to the woods and shoot the turkey. Then, you need to skin it. Put it in the oven. Cook the turkey for 6 hours at 350 degrees.

Kole Klug

Son of Jason & Kayla Klug

You put it in the oven and it cooks for three minutes. Then you take it out and cut it up and eat it with corn, potatoes, and gravy.

Jeanette Rask

Daughter of Joe & Wendy Rask

First get a chicken somewhere like chicken store. Put some salt on it, and pepper. Get some salad. Cook in oven, then when its done you eat it. Cut it in half.

Zoey Stemo

Daughter of Zach & Molly Stemo

I think the turkey takes 15 minutes to cook. You cook it on the grill. Cook the turkey at 21 degrees. Put brown seasoning on it like Dad does.

Audrey Larsen

Daughter of Brad and Amanda Larsen

First you get a dead turkey. Put the turkey in a big pot with seasoning. Turn on the oven to 10 degrees, and put turkey in for 8 or ten minutes. When the timer goes off, its done. Take it out, let it cool, and then you can cut it up and eat it. Wash it down with a big glass of chocolate milk, and don’t forget to say your prayers. When you are done, get your dishes into the sink.

Avery Palen

Daughter of Dan & Kaitlin Palen

Put it in a pan. Put on salt and pepper. Cook it for 12.5 minutes at 5 degrees. Use some toppings like stuffing and leaf stuff.

Max Halverson

Son of Jess & Justin Halverson

First kill the turkey and then put it in the store. Cook the turkey for 30 minutes at 102 degrees F. The turkey is done when you touch it, and its really hot. Then I would eat the turkey with my family. 

Thane Conway

Son of Justin & Emily Conway

How long should you cook a turkey? 2 hours. What should you cook the turkey in? The oven. At what temperature should you cook it? Hot. Do you put anything on it before you cook it? Salt and pepper and butter.

Brayden Rask

Son of Nick & Kasey Rask

You first have to buy the turkey. You will cook it in the oven. The oven should be at 9 degrees but I don’t really know. Cook it for 20 minutes. Then eat it.

Lincoln Engan

Son of Kevin & Emily Engan

You should cook a turkey for 40 min. You should put bread in a turkey. The temperature should be 100 degrees. You can’t put anything on top of the turkey.

Myah Steele

Daughter of Amber & Austin Steele

Get the oven super duper hot. Put something on it. Cook it for 5 min.

Abbie Halverson

Daughter of Jess & Justin Halverson

Start with ingredients – stuffing, fruits, veggies, lemon juice. Get the turkey cut, open it, put stuffing in it, close turkey back up, put veggies and fruit around turkey. Put in oven for 52 min. Make sure its crispy, if not put it back in the oven. Check the temperature of the turkey to make sure it’s just right. Then it’s done.

Azlye Ranney

Daughter of Ben & Levenda Ranney

Put it in the oven for an hour on medium temperature with seasoning.

Sawyer Runningen

Son of Kyle & Brittany Runningen

Take the feathers out, chop the legs and head off, put it in the pan, put seasoning on it and cook it in the oven for 2 hours on medium.

Luke Vesterse

Son of Dan Vesterse & Jessica Reed

You put it on a pan and you put carrots around it. You cut peppers into squares and put them around it. Then you put it in the oven for 40 minutes. Then you take it out and you eat it!

Lou Senn

Son of Shawn & Chelsey Senn

I would put seasoning on it and cook it in the oven to 100. 

Dallas Burrichter

Son of Matt & Emily Burrichter

