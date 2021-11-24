By Mrs. McDonald’s class
Caledonia Area Elementary
Cook the turkey for 2 hours. Put in a huge pot on top of the stove at 100% temperature. Put salt on it and salad around it.
Treyjen Burmester
Son of Bob & Tori Burmester
You put it in the oven, then cook it for 30 minutes, then you cut it and then you eat
Kaylee O’Heron
Daughter of Andy & Laura O’Heron
First you go to the woods and shoot the turkey. Then, you need to skin it. Put it in the oven. Cook the turkey for 6 hours at 350 degrees.
Kole Klug
Son of Jason & Kayla Klug
You put it in the oven and it cooks for three minutes. Then you take it out and cut it up and eat it with corn, potatoes, and gravy.
Jeanette Rask
Daughter of Joe & Wendy Rask
First get a chicken somewhere like chicken store. Put some salt on it, and pepper. Get some salad. Cook in oven, then when its done you eat it. Cut it in half.
Zoey Stemo
Daughter of Zach & Molly Stemo
I think the turkey takes 15 minutes to cook. You cook it on the grill. Cook the turkey at 21 degrees. Put brown seasoning on it like Dad does.
Audrey Larsen
Daughter of Brad and Amanda Larsen
First you get a dead turkey. Put the turkey in a big pot with seasoning. Turn on the oven to 10 degrees, and put turkey in for 8 or ten minutes. When the timer goes off, its done. Take it out, let it cool, and then you can cut it up and eat it. Wash it down with a big glass of chocolate milk, and don’t forget to say your prayers. When you are done, get your dishes into the sink.
Avery Palen
Daughter of Dan & Kaitlin Palen
Put it in a pan. Put on salt and pepper. Cook it for 12.5 minutes at 5 degrees. Use some toppings like stuffing and leaf stuff.
Max Halverson
Son of Jess & Justin Halverson
First kill the turkey and then put it in the store. Cook the turkey for 30 minutes at 102 degrees F. The turkey is done when you touch it, and its really hot. Then I would eat the turkey with my family.
Thane Conway
Son of Justin & Emily Conway
How long should you cook a turkey? 2 hours. What should you cook the turkey in? The oven. At what temperature should you cook it? Hot. Do you put anything on it before you cook it? Salt and pepper and butter.
Brayden Rask
Son of Nick & Kasey Rask
You first have to buy the turkey. You will cook it in the oven. The oven should be at 9 degrees but I don’t really know. Cook it for 20 minutes. Then eat it.
Lincoln Engan
Son of Kevin & Emily Engan
You should cook a turkey for 40 min. You should put bread in a turkey. The temperature should be 100 degrees. You can’t put anything on top of the turkey.
Myah Steele
Daughter of Amber & Austin Steele
Get the oven super duper hot. Put something on it. Cook it for 5 min.
Abbie Halverson
Daughter of Jess & Justin Halverson
Start with ingredients – stuffing, fruits, veggies, lemon juice. Get the turkey cut, open it, put stuffing in it, close turkey back up, put veggies and fruit around turkey. Put in oven for 52 min. Make sure its crispy, if not put it back in the oven. Check the temperature of the turkey to make sure it’s just right. Then it’s done.
Azlye Ranney
Daughter of Ben & Levenda Ranney
Put it in the oven for an hour on medium temperature with seasoning.
Sawyer Runningen
Son of Kyle & Brittany Runningen
Take the feathers out, chop the legs and head off, put it in the pan, put seasoning on it and cook it in the oven for 2 hours on medium.
Luke Vesterse
Son of Dan Vesterse & Jessica Reed
You put it on a pan and you put carrots around it. You cut peppers into squares and put them around it. Then you put it in the oven for 40 minutes. Then you take it out and you eat it!
Lou Senn
Son of Shawn & Chelsey Senn
I would put seasoning on it and cook it in the oven to 100.
Dallas Burrichter
Son of Matt & Emily Burrichter
