By Mrs. Koeller’s class
St. Mary’s Catholic School
First, go to the store to get the turkey. Next, put the turkey in the pan. Then, put it in the oven. Finally, eat the turkey!
Jayse VanRavenhorst
Son of Christina Reed & David VanRavenhorst
First, cook your turkey in the oven. Next, open the oven and take it out. Then, put it on a plate. Last, eat your turkey!
Sophia Tenkley
Daughter of Angie & Travis Tenkley
First, I kill the turkey. Next, I clean the turkey. Then, I cook the turkey. Last, I eat the turkey!
Colton Schuttemeier
Son of Amanda & Ryan Schuttemeier
Shoot a turkey. Take out its eyes. Cook the turkey. Then we can eat the turkey on Thanksgiving!
Mary Schieber
Daughter of Kim & Bobby Schieber
First, catch the turkey. Next, kill the turkey. Then take feathers out! Roast your turkey and finally eat it!!!
Bode Renk
Son of Brianna & Michael Renk
First, kill a turkey and clean it. Next, cook the turkey. Then, clean the turkey. Last, cut the turkey and eat it!
Ethan Moen
Son of John & Jenny Moen
First, buy a turkey at the store. Next, clean it. Then, let it dry. Last, cook the turkey in the oven.
Kinley Meiners
Daughter of Amber & Richie Meiners
First you can hunt for a turkey. Next, go to the store for sauce. Then you go and cook it stove. Last, you eat it on Thanksgiving.
Mallory McCabe
Daughter of Jeanna & Eric McCabe
First, they get a turkey from the store and bring it home. Next, you cook it in oven. Then cut it. Last, you put it on a plate and eat it.
Sophia Mauss
Daughter of Josh & Nicole Mauss
First, buy a turkey at the store. Next, you take the feather off. Then, you cook it in the oven. Last, you put it on a plate and eat it!
Kennadi Knutson
Daughter of Janelle & Kent Knutson
First, hunt a turkey. Next, go to the store. Then, you cook your turkey. Last, eat it.
Parker Klug
Son of Kevin & Nicole Klug
First hunt a turkey. Next pluck off its feathers. Then cook the turkey. Last, eat the turkey!
Samson Kittleson
Son of Sam & Suzy Kittleson
First, cook the turkey in the oven. Next, take it out. Then, cut the turkey. Last, you put the turkey on the plate and eat it!
Kaysley Kinstler
Daughter of Heidi & Nate Kinstler
First, hunt a turkey. Next, you bring it home. Then you cook it the turkey. Last, you eat the turkey!
Ethan Fox
Son of Sarah & Chris Fox
First, buy a turkey at the store. Next, you take feathers off. Then, you cook it in the oven. Last, you put it on a plate, cut it up and eat it.
Ryan Augedahl
Son of Brent & Emily Augedahl
Go to the store. Buy a turkey. Come home and put it in the oven. Make sauce. Eat your turkey with the sauce!
Rita VonArx
Daughter of Sheila & Scott VonArx
First you have to kill it. Next you have to clean it. Then you have to let it sit. Put it in the oven. Last you can eat it!
Thea Waters
Daughter of Ray Waters & Jessica McCallson
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.