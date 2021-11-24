By Ms. Hansen’s class
Caledonia Area Elementary
Put it in the oven, roast it for a few hours .. or do it like my dad and deep fry it in a huge bucket of oil .. careful its dangerous.
Kynleigh Lund
Daughter of Donald Lund
Put the turkey in oven for 5 min, and then you take it out and eat it!
Aaron Speece
Son of Caitlin Speece
Cut it up, put it in the oven on 28 degrees for 81 minutes. Then eat it so then you can get crust. I love crust.
Otis Hanson
Son of Jared & Laura Hanson
Find a turkey and put it on a plate. Bake it for 5 minutes. Then you eat it.
Lochlan Thorson
Son of Scott & Jade Thorson
Put seasoning on it, put it in the oven for 10 min., take it out, eat it.
Rosemarie Revels
Daughter of Kristen Klug & Josh Revels
First, you shoot a turkey. Then you put seasoning on it to make it taste better. Then you cut it. Then you cook it in the oven. Then, you eat it!
Cade Gueltzon
Son of Sean & Shanna Gueltzon
Butcher it. Take feathers off. Cut it in half. Put the turkey in a pan. Cook on the stove for 20 minutes. Then its ready to eat!
Brenner Schwartzhoff
Son of Matt & Tayler Schwartzhoff
Putting it in the oven. Cook it for 28 min. at 19 degrees. Take it out and eat it!
Jordan Wurm
Son of Nate & Jeni Wurm
First, spray the pan. Then we put the turkey on the tray. Then we cook it. Last, we eat it.
Fynna Norris
Daughter of Larry & Erin Burns
Shoot a turkey, cut legs and skin off. Put in oven. Get table ready and wait until family comes over to eat it with you.
Adamae Wiebke
Daughter of Aimee Welscher & Cory Wiebke
First, spray something on and put it in the oven. Put it on 50 degrees, then take it out and it will be a turkey.
Herbie Burns
Son of Larry & Erin Burns
You get a turkey. Put it in the stove. Cook at 48 degrees F. Then take it out of the oven and put on a plate. Then I would eat it.
Carson Lechner
Son of Lierin & Zach Lechner
We need an oven, turkey, clock, eggs and butter. Mix it together. Then eat it. Then wash the dishes. Then put the dishes in the dishwasher.
Della Peterson
Daughter of Mike & Lissa Peterson
First take all the feathers off. Then wash the turkey. Cut it up so it’s not that big. Cook it. Add seasonings and then cook it again for 55 mins.
Myah Dvorak
Daughter of Chelsea Fotheringham & Austin Dvorak
First, put the turkey in a pan. Then bake it at 10 degrees for 12 hours. Then take it out and cut off the bones. Lastly, we eat it.
Addy Doering
Daughter of DJ & Chantel Doering
Put it in the oven. You get it out and then you eat it.
William Lange
Son of Randy & Teresa Lange
Go hunting to get the turkey then bring it home and put seasoning on it, then put it in the oven to cook it at 5 degrees for 15 minutes. When its all done we eat it!
Novah Peterson
Daughter of Nick & Clarissa
Open bag that the turkey comes in, put it in a pan, put some salt on it, put in the oven at 20 degrees for one hour. It is done when it is kind of brownish.
James Nelson
Eric & Tammy Nelson
I would first take off the feathers, then I would cook it in a pan at 20 degrees for 15 minutes. Then I would put turkey seasoning on it, cut it into pieces and put on a plate.
Drew Klug
Son of Cory & Shannon Klug
Put the turkey in the oven. Cook it for 19 minutes. Then take the turkey out and eat it.
Eli Miller
Son of Sam & Justine Miller
Get the oven hot, cook for 20 minutes, put the turkey in the oven and then put salt and pepper.
Sophie Halverson
Daughter of Jess & Justin Halverson
You cook it and you take it out of the oven and you eat.
Ashlynn Hanson
Daughter of Dan & Tasha Hanson
1. Wash turkey. 2. Preheat oven. 3. Season turkey and put in pan. 4. When oven is pre-heated, put turkey in.
Darryn Groothuis
Son of Ashley Groothuis
Get a turkey then you cut something. Then you warm it up, grab a pan then you put it in the stove. Cook at 10 degrees for 16 minutes. Take it out, then you cut it, then you eat it!
Luke Withington
Son of Casey & Josh Withington
