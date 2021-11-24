By Ms. Hansen’s class

Caledonia Area Elementary

Put it in the oven, roast it for a few hours .. or do it like my dad and deep fry it in a huge bucket of oil .. careful its dangerous.

Kynleigh Lund

Daughter of Donald Lund

Put the turkey in oven for 5 min, and then you take it out and eat it!

Aaron Speece

Son of Caitlin Speece

Cut it up, put it in the oven on 28 degrees for 81 minutes. Then eat it so then you can get crust. I love crust.

Otis Hanson

Son of Jared & Laura Hanson

Find a turkey and put it on a plate. Bake it for 5 minutes. Then you eat it.

Lochlan Thorson

Son of Scott & Jade Thorson

Put seasoning on it, put it in the oven for 10 min., take it out, eat it.

Rosemarie Revels

Daughter of Kristen Klug & Josh Revels

First, you shoot a turkey. Then you put seasoning on it to make it taste better. Then you cut it. Then you cook it in the oven. Then, you eat it!

Cade Gueltzon

Son of Sean & Shanna Gueltzon

Butcher it. Take feathers off. Cut it in half. Put the turkey in a pan. Cook on the stove for 20 minutes. Then its ready to eat!

Brenner Schwartzhoff

Son of Matt & Tayler Schwartzhoff

Putting it in the oven. Cook it for 28 min. at 19 degrees. Take it out and eat it!

Jordan Wurm

Son of Nate & Jeni Wurm

First, spray the pan. Then we put the turkey on the tray. Then we cook it. Last, we eat it.

Fynna Norris

Daughter of Larry & Erin Burns

Shoot a turkey, cut legs and skin off. Put in oven. Get table ready and wait until family comes over to eat it with you.

Adamae Wiebke

Daughter of Aimee Welscher & Cory Wiebke

First, spray something on and put it in the oven. Put it on 50 degrees, then take it out and it will be a turkey. 

Herbie Burns

Son of Larry & Erin Burns

You get a turkey. Put it in the stove. Cook at 48 degrees F. Then take it out of the oven and put on a plate. Then I would eat it.

Carson Lechner

Son of Lierin & Zach Lechner

We need an oven, turkey, clock, eggs and butter. Mix it together. Then eat it. Then wash the dishes. Then put the dishes in the dishwasher.

Della Peterson

Daughter of Mike & Lissa Peterson

First take all the feathers off. Then wash the turkey. Cut it up so it’s not that big. Cook it. Add seasonings and then cook it again for 55 mins. 

Myah Dvorak

Daughter of Chelsea Fotheringham & Austin Dvorak

First, put the turkey in a pan. Then bake it at 10 degrees for 12 hours. Then take it out and cut off the bones. Lastly, we eat it.

Addy Doering

Daughter of DJ & Chantel Doering

Put it in the oven. You get it out and then you eat it.

William Lange

Son of Randy & Teresa Lange

Go hunting to get the turkey then bring it home and put seasoning on it, then put it in the oven to cook it at 5 degrees for 15 minutes. When its all done we eat it!

Novah Peterson

Daughter of Nick & Clarissa

Open bag that the turkey comes in, put it in a pan, put some salt on it, put in the oven at 20 degrees for one hour. It is done when it is kind of brownish.

James Nelson

Eric & Tammy Nelson

I would first take off the feathers, then I would cook it in a pan at 20 degrees for 15 minutes. Then I would put turkey seasoning on it, cut it into pieces and put on a plate.

Drew Klug

Son of Cory & Shannon Klug

Put the turkey in the oven. Cook it for 19 minutes. Then take the turkey out and eat it.

Eli Miller

Son of Sam & Justine Miller

Get the oven hot, cook for 20 minutes, put the turkey in the oven and then put salt and pepper.

Sophie Halverson

Daughter of Jess & Justin Halverson

You cook it and you take it out of the oven and you eat.

Ashlynn Hanson

Daughter of Dan & Tasha Hanson

1. Wash turkey. 2. Preheat oven. 3. Season turkey and put in pan. 4. When oven is pre-heated, put turkey in.

Darryn Groothuis

Son of Ashley Groothuis

Get a turkey then you cut something. Then you warm it up, grab a pan then you put it in the stove. Cook at 10 degrees for 16 minutes. Take it out, then you cut it, then you eat it!

Luke Withington

Son of Casey & Josh Withington

