Press release provided by the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office

On June 6, at 9:05 p.m., the Chisago County Emergency Communications Center received a report of a motorcycle crash near Jess Avenue and Sunrise Road in Harris.

Upon arriving on scene deputies located the 51- year-old male driver and lone occupant deceased. Initial investigation appears the motorcyclist was traveling west on Sunrise Road near Jess Avenue when it left the roadway and crashed in the ditch. The driver’s information is being withheld at this time until next of kin can be notified. Chisago County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.

Assisting agencies include North Branch Police Department and Lakes Region EMS.

