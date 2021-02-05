Joseph Alan Davis, 48, Zimmerman, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of fifth degree possession of a controlled substance - methamphetamine.
According to the criminal complaint, on Nov. 19, 2020, an officer with the Pierz Police Department was on routine patrol in the area of Minnesota Highway 25 when he observed a vehicle in the ditch. The officer made contact with the driver, later identified as Davis, who was bleeding heavily from his chin and had “numerous small cuts and abrasions on his face,” according to the complaint. Davis appeared to be nervous and declined assistance.
The officer noted that Davis’ eyes were constricted, even though it was dark around the scene of the crash. He allegedly suspected Davis might be under the influence of a controlled substance, and noted that he was carrying a backpack that he tried to shield from the officer’s view. He would not say what was in the backpack, according to the complaint.
The officer requested assistance from the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office’s K9 officer, who allegedly indicated on Davis’ backpack. The officer opened the backpack and allegedly located “numerous small plastic baggies, a scale and a large bubble-style glass pipe with a crystal-like substance stuck inside.” The substance later tested positive for methamphetamine, according to the complaint.
If convicted, Davis faces up to five years imprisonment and/or a $10,000 fine.
