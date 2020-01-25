Steven George Ziegler, 18, Cushing, was given a stay of adjudication Jan. 22 on a felony fifth degree drug possession charge in Morrison County District Court.
His misdemeanor possession of synthetic cannabinoids charges were dismissed.
The charge stems from a July 21 incident, when an officer with the Little Falls Police Department stopped a vehicle with an equipment violation, which had turned into the parking lot of a closed business.
The driver was identified as Ziegler.
While the officer was speaking with Ziegler, he allegedly saw a pipe, which smelled of burned marijuana, next to the vehicle’s shifter.
The officer then searched Ziegler and the vehicle and allegedly found a baggie of synthetic marijuana and a baggie with 10 Xanax pills.
Xanax is a Schedule IV controlled substance and cannot be possessed without a valid prescription, the criminal complaint said.
For the felony charge, he was sentenced to 30 days of local confinement and was credited for 9.
The court allowed him to participate in work release and the Sentence to Serve program.
Ziegler was also sentenced to five years of supervised probation and was fined $50.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.