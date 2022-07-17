Zapzalkas ready to show chickens and more at the Morrison County Fair

Showing animals and exhibiting projects at the Morrison County Fair has become a tradition for the Zapzalka family. While the three siblings, Marshall, Marjorie and Maxx Zapzalka aren’t certain as to all they will do at this year’s fair, there are a few things that have decided on.
The siblings, who are all members of the Snappy Elmdalers 4-H Club, have been in involved in 4-H for many years. Besides the camaraderie among the other 4-H members, Marshall, Marjorie and Maxx enjoy working on their projects and showing them. It’s also a lot of fun to see when their hard work pays off, they said.
Maxx, 11, said he’ll be showing two of the family’s brown egg laying chickens at the fair. He also plans to exhibit a poster about chickens. Marjorie will showing a couple of chickens, as well.
While showing chickens may seem like an easy task, there is a lot to remember, Maxx said. Some of the questions exhibitors are asked by the judges include naming all of the parts of a chicken, feather knowledge and more. It’s also important that the chickens are held correctly, Maxx and Marjorie said.
Before the chickens are brought to the Morrison County Fair, they are washed, especially around their feathers and between their toes, so they can be presented in a good, clean condition, Marjorie said.
Once the Zapzalka children are at the fair, they enjoy looking at the chickens other exhibitors have brought. While some are brown egg layers like theirs, others have unique characteristics, they said.
Marjorie will be entering several other non-livestock categories and is looking forward to see how hers will fair. One category is woodworking, in which she plans to exhibit a wooden decorative sign she made in school. The sign includes three wood pieces that were glued together and an image of a canoe, pine trees, oars and a compass. The image was made with the use of a laser at the school and also includes the text, “Welcome to the river.”
Marjorie said that the image is often used with other wooden decorations, but usually say something in the line of, “Welcome to the lake.” However, since the family lives next to the Mississippi River, her text choice was more suitable to the family, she said.
In addition to woodworking, Marjorie plans to exhibit in the sewing category, as well. She loves to sew — a skill she learned from her Grandma Judy Zapzalka.
Marjorie plans to enter some of her photos in the fair this year, as well. She is currently working on a 30-day photo challenge in which she takes a photo once a day for a project.
“It’s a lot of fun,” she said.
Last year, Marshall showed cattle at the fair, which earned him a trip to the Minnesota State Fair. Showing at the Minnesota State Fair was a fun experience, despite the fact that his steer, Phillip, wasn’t on his best behavior.
“He was wild. He thought he could drag me across the yard, but was only able to take a couple of steps or so,” Marshall said.
However, the endeavor led to Phillip and Marshall earning third place and a purple ribbon at the Minnesota State Fair.
Marjorie qualified to compete in the Minnesota State Fair last year, as well, with her chickens. She earned a blue ribbon.
Looking back, Marshall, Marjorie and Maxx said it was their mom, Christine, who encouraged them to get involved in 4-H. Although neither she or her husband, Terry, were in 4-H when they were young, Christine said she believes in the 4-H program and what it has to offer youth. The children learn a lot of new things in 4-H and are able to discover new things they like. Having animals, even if it is just the chore to care for the chickens, helps the children learn responsibility, as well, she said. It’s also a great way to make new friends.
The Zapzalka family encourages those who aren’t involved in 4-H to give it a try. When they are not preparing for the fair, the siblings enjoy spending time with the family. Marshall likes to go fishing, play baseball and to read, as well. While Maxx likes to play video games and play baseball, Marjorie enjoys reading, being outdoors, playing softball and volleyball and hanging out with friends.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.