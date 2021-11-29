Yugoslavian family found refuge in Little Falls

From 1991 to 2001, a series of separate, yet related insurgencies, ethnic conflicts and wars of independence in Yugoslavia, eventually led to the country’s breakup into seven different countries — Croatia, Serbia, Slovenia, Montenegro, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo and Macedonia.
Thousands of residents fled to neighboring countries, as well as overseas. One family, the Rodic family, who came from Sisak, Croatia, found refuge in Little Falls.
Nebojsa Rodic and his wife, Nada, arrived in Little Falls with their 2-year-old son, Nemanja, Aug. 27, 1999. Several years before their house had been destroyed in the war, most likely from a bomb or some other type of explosion. His mother’s home had been hit, too. Thankfully, no one was home at the time, he said.
Initially, the Rodic family had attempted to flee to Canada since his aunt and uncle had settled in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada a few years before. When Canada was not an option, the Rodic family set their eyes on seeking refuge in the United States. His mom chose to stay behind in Croatia, as she was caring for her aging mother, who was not well enough to make the journey.
What made immigrating to the United States even scarier was the fact that he barely knew how to speak English and that Nada didn’t know any English at all. It also didn’t help to still his fears when his mom, his sister and cousins continuously questioned his decision to go to a country whose language he didn’t know. How would he communicate? How would he find work?
While Nada trusted her husband, Rodic said he felt like he had to show himself strong for her. Deep down, however, he was really scared for the unknown and what their future would hold, he said.
When Little Falls residents Greg and Vicki Spofford heard that refugees were coming to Minnesota, they contacted the Minneapolis Council of Churches about their willingness to sponsor a family. Shortly after the Rodics arrived in Minnesota, they boarded the Greyhound bus for Little Falls, where the Spoffords greeted them.
Since the Spoffords didn’t speak Croatian and the Rodics didn’t know English, they did their best to communicate with their hands and their fingers. For the most part, they were able to figure it out and as time went by, both Rodic and his wife learned English.
With the help of available short-term funding, the Rodics were able to rent a small upstairs apartment on the west side of Little Falls. The Spoffords also helped the family, along with several donations from the community, obtain different items for their apartment. They also introduced them to the Little Falls community, which the Rodic family came to love quickly.
“It helped them integrate more into the community and into our culture. Most refugees and immigrants come here because they are trying to make a better life for themselves,” Greg said.
While Rodic found work at United Mailing in Little Falls, Nada started working as a cook at Perkins in Little Falls.
Although the couple loved Little Falls and its community, the couple decided to move to Chicago, Illinois, in the fall of 2000. A lot of people from Croatia had moved there and Rodic spoke to a fellow countryman, who encouraged him to make the move and reassured him that he would find great support among his “own people.” However, despite that the man had promised to pick them up from the Greyhound bus station in Chicago at 10 p.m., Rodic said they waited for an hour before he finally showed. Little to no help was offered. Despite the challenges in finding work and housing, the family was able to rent a basement from a man from Macedonia. Rodic also found a job working nights. It didn’t take long before he confessed to his wife that he didn’t know why they had even gone to Chicago and that it had been a huge mistake. They missed Little Falls and the community, he said.
Rodic said he had called Greg and asked if it was possible for them to return to Little Falls. The kindness shown by the Spoffords and the words Greg spoke that night remain close to his heart. They never left.
“He said, ‘Oh yes, my door is open anytime,’” Rodic said.
Not long after, the Rodic family returned to Little Falls where they stayed for several years. During that time, they also had their second son, Nick, who was born at the St. Gabriel’s Hospital in Little Falls in 2001.
In 2005, the family decided to once again move to Chicago. What enticed them was the fact that there were several soccer tournaments going on in the city — a sport they had grown up with and loved. This time, they were better prepared for life in the big city.
Now living in Antioch, Illinois, the Rodics stay in contact with the Spoffords and plan to visit Little Falls soon again. Although life has taken them to different places, the city by the Mississippi River remains close to their hearts.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.