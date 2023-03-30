Lauren Nilson

Lauren Nilsen shared her vision for the city of Pierz.

The League of Minnesota Cities offered an essay contest for students in grades 4-6, to write about what they would do if they were mayor of their city for a day. Monday, the Pierz City Council heard from fifth-grader Lauren Nilsen, was chosen in the top eight of the state of Minnesota, and received an honorable mention.

Nilsen told the Council if she were mayor for a day, she would create an “Evergreen Club,” planting flowers and vegetable around town, making the city brighter. She would also suggest making the Pierz Library open longer, so people would be able to read books longer and read after school and after work. She said she would also create an indoor public pool in town, add two big slides, two diving boards, a concession stand and more. Nilsen said in the winter months, the slides would be closed down to make an indoor skating rink. Also on her wish list was a Starbucks with an indoor park for kids and a lounge, allowing dogs inside to have “pupuchinos.”

Kira Okroi

Pierz Mayor John Perleberg presented Kira Okroi with a certificate recognizing her vision for the city of Pierz.
Load comments