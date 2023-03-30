The League of Minnesota Cities offered an essay contest for students in grades 4-6, to write about what they would do if they were mayor of their city for a day. Monday, the Pierz City Council heard from fifth-grader Lauren Nilsen, was chosen in the top eight of the state of Minnesota, and received an honorable mention.
Nilsen told the Council if she were mayor for a day, she would create an “Evergreen Club,” planting flowers and vegetable around town, making the city brighter. She would also suggest making the Pierz Library open longer, so people would be able to read books longer and read after school and after work. She said she would also create an indoor public pool in town, add two big slides, two diving boards, a concession stand and more. Nilsen said in the winter months, the slides would be closed down to make an indoor skating rink. Also on her wish list was a Starbucks with an indoor park for kids and a lounge, allowing dogs inside to have “pupuchinos.”
Pierz Mayor John Perleberg chose the essay written by fourth-grader Kira Okroi, as his favorite. and presented her with a certificate (as was Nilsen). Okroi said if she were mayor, she’d add to the campground and playground, make the library bigger, keep up how nice and clean the streets and sidewalks are, expand the trail used for bikes, rollerblades, strollers and walkers and runners. “It would be great if it looped all the way around the whole town,” she said. Other items she’d like to see included a small trampoline park near the playground, a bigger slide at the swimming hole, dumping sand in the river to create a great beach, and continue to have the snowplow go through town.
Both girls are students in Jennifer Sadlovsky’s class at Pioneer Elementary. Okroi’s parents are Craig Okroi and Kristina Bleichner. Nilsen’s parents are Eric and Heather Nilsen.
