Dr. S. G. Knight Elementary School in Randall celebrated February “I Love To Read” Month with the theme “Follow the Yellow Book Road.” Students read throughout the month, and those that met their classroom goals were given the chance to enter in a drawing for a new bicycle. The bicycles were provided by Daniel Germundson from Horace Mann and the Dr. Knight KEA. The lucky winners were (from left): Lucas Monson, kindergarten; Lexi Podtburg, first grade; Kendal Plante, second grade; Donald Hines, third grade; Gavin Petersen, fourth grade and Riley Lowe, fifth grade.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.