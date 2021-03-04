Dr. S.G. Knight Elementary

Dr. S. G. Knight Elementary School in Randall celebrated February “I Love To Read” Month with the theme “Follow the Yellow Book Road.” Students read throughout the month, and those that met their classroom goals were given the chance to enter in a drawing for a new bicycle. The bicycles were provided by Daniel Germundson from Horace Mann and the Dr. Knight KEA. The lucky winners were (from left): Lucas Monson, kindergarten; Lexi Podtburg, first grade; Kendal Plante, second grade; Donald Hines, third grade; Gavin Petersen, fourth grade and Riley Lowe, fifth grade.

