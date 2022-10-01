    For the last three years, Braiden Maus of Pierz, along with his family, has been holding the Maus Fall Festival. The event is held every weekend, Saturday and Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.  until Halloween and is a family-friendly event.  Filled with a variety of fun activities, Maus said something new is added each year.

    The farm is located at 17612 225th Avenue in Pierz. Parking will be available along the long driveway.

Young pumpkin grower hosts ‘Maus Fall Festival’
Buy Now

Braiden Maus invites people for some family-friendly fun fall activities on the farm, Saturdays and Sundays, until Halloween.

Tags

Load comments