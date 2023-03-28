Young local artists exhibit at Great River Arts
Buy Now

Art students at the Little Falls Community High School are exhibiting a variety of artworks at Great River Arts in downtown Little Falls until March 31.

    This month, visitors to Great River Arts (GRA) in downtown Little Falls, have had the opportunity to view a variety of artwork, such as pencil drawings, watercolor paintings, works of clay and quilted fabrics. The annual Little Falls Community High School (LFCHS) Art Show will be exhibited until March 31.

    Art Teacher Karen Warner said the artworks selected for the exhibit are picked from student work that is created all school year.

Young local artists exhibit at Great River Arts
Buy Now

In creating the elephant painting, senior Sadie LeBlanc’s goal was to push herself to use watercolor that contained bold and bright colors.

Tags

Load comments