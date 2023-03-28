Young local artists exhibit at Great River Arts

This month, visitors to Great River Arts (GRA) in downtown Little Falls, have had the opportunity to view a variety of artwork, such as pencil drawings, watercolor paintings, works of clay and quilted fabrics. The annual Little Falls Community High School (LFCHS) Art Show will be exhibited until March 31.
Art Teacher Karen Warner said the artworks selected for the exhibit are picked from student work that is created all school year.
“I try to set aside projects every quarter that we would like to feature in the show,” she said.
When students are informed about the art show, their response to the event varies, Warner said. While some students are excited to see their work in a professional setting, others are unsure why their work was selected in the first place. However, once the artwork has been matted and framed, the students usually see their work differently and as more professional, she said.
In addition to the artwork that is collected throughout the school year, Warner said she also gathers works from several independent study students she has in an advanced art setting to exhibit at the show.
Warner said she is thrilled for the opportunity and experience exhibiting at GRA gives the students.
“We are fortunate to have such a great community space that works with the school to support young artists,” she said. “I enjoy being able to create the opportunity for students to take the next step in the process of art creation, the presentation of their work. I think this helps confirm their identity as an artist and gives them confidence in their talents.”
Art Teacher Sara Underhill said the artworks are selected based on creativity, craftsmanship and dedication of the student while making the artwork.
“We always make sure to collect a variety of artworks, in materials and meanings, to show the diverse talents of our students,” Underhill said.
Having been involved in the annual art show for many years, Warner said she is overwhelmed by the amount of great art the high school students produce.
“They work hard in class and it is a pleasure to see the pride in them when they see their work formally presented in the community,” she said.
Warner said there is a lot of work that goes into organizing the event.
“It takes a lot of time to organize a show this size. Each work needs to be collected, matted and framed. I spend many hours after school and on weekends getting the work ready. Then it takes about four hours with the help of many people to hang up the work in the gallery,” she said.
This year, Warner said, six people put in their time and effort to make it happen — herself, Underhill and FACS Teacher Julie Slettom, along with their children.
“Our children are often unwillingly volunteered to help, as well. This year, I brought my two boys, Derek and Logan, and Sara brought her daughter, Ali. We would not be able to do this without their help. It is definitely a group effort,” Warner said.
One of Slettom’s students, Jayda Alholm, is exhibiting a throw-sized quilt in a braided pattern and a zipper utility bag.
While Slettom usually has 20-25 students enrolled in her semester-long quilting class, several of those students return the following semester as independent study students.
“Jayda has been a quilting student with me for two years and has excelled in her skill level. She started the quilting class last year as a junior and did not know how to sew. She now has completed three semesters as an independent study students in quilting and calls the class her therapy,” Slettom said.
Alholm said she made the quilt that is exhibited at GRA for her mom, Julie Alholm. She is the one who inspired her to take the quilting class in the first place.
“I fell in love with the hobby after my first project and never stopped creating new things. My teacher, Mrs. Slettom, has also been an amazing influence on my quilting. I could not have been this successful without her,” she said.
For Alholm, quilting is very relaxing and can relieve stress. This is her second year of exhibiting in the high school art show at GRA.
“I am grateful for the opportunity to share my interest in quilting with others. I hope by seeing my quilts, other students are encouraged to take the quilting class when they are a junior or a senior,” she said.
Many of the projects Alholm completes she either keeps for herself or gives to her family members. Slettom said it’s fun to see Alholm continue to challenge herself by taking on more difficult projects.
“As a teacher and a quilter, I love sharing my craft with the students. I enjoy seeing their skill level become more confident and how they challenge themselves to become better quilters,” Slettom said.
Slettom said most students don’t realize the life skills they are learning through the art of quilting, such as time management, determination, self-confidence, problem solving and math.
“We learn to apply the elements of design through fabric, using texture, color, shape and line. When students complete a quilt project that they are proud of and that will last a lifetime, then I have excelled at being a teacher,” she said.
Senior Sadie LeBlanc is exhibiting an elephant she painted in watercolor. While she was inspired by another artist who dedicated their watercolor art toward animals, LeBlanc said there wasn’t a specific thing that inspired her to create the elephant the way she did.
“I just wanted to push myself to use watercolor that contained bold and bright colors,” she said.
LeBlanc said of the different artwork she has created, the elephant, which is her only displayed art, is her favorite.
“It ignited my inspiration to continue to paint outside of class,” she said.
LeBlanc prefers to paint with watercolor, since it doesn’t take as much paint and isn’t as reliant on detail. She’s also used acrylic in the past, she said.
Looking back, LeBlanc said she started to sketch, draw, paint and sculpt when she was in elementary school. It started with “Bible journaling,” which involved painting in her Bible and highlighting verses. Her mom, Sarah, and her sister, Lauren, have also encouraged her creativity.
For LeBlanc, creating art is also an opportunity to grow.
“I find it therapeutic as it challenges me to make mistakes and find ways to fix them. It also helps me step out of my comfort zone and discover new and different hobbies,” she said.
LeBlanc said she appreciates the opportunity to exhibit at GRA greatly.
“It is important to me that my artwork is on display, especially due to the fact that I am new to the area. I feel proud of my accomplishments,” she said.
Senior Mary Wolbeck created a letter with book pages and a multi-page drawing of fantasy aspects on book pages. Other artwork Wolbeck has displayed at GRA includes a drawing of a stack of books she feels helped shape her character as she has grown up, a painting of a ship sailing into the distance and an abstract drawing of an octopus.
“I really just have a love of stories and a love of pirates and the sea. It sort of created a unity within my artworks that was not necessarily intended,” she said. “I suppose for the multi-page drawing, I saw the leftover book pages from my letter and thought of how beautiful drawings can look on book pages.”
Wolbeck said while none of artwork really has a deeper meaning to it, she really gets into her art. In the artwork displayed at GRA, she also used several medias to create the different pieces, such as acrylic paints, colored pencils and oil pastels.
Although Wolbeck is relatively new to creating art, her mom is artistically inclined and would often draw her sister and her pictures when they were younger, whether it was on a regular drawing paper or a canvas, she said.
“Even now, she makes all sorts of furniture for the house. I wanted to be like her and doodle and craft more often than I draw,” she said.
When it comes to creating art, Wolbeck said it brings her an array of emotions depending on the artwork.
“Drawing tends to stress me out because they never seem perfect, but coloring them helps me relax. Painting makes me happy when there are no expectations. I get lost in my paintings. Other little crafts make me happy. I can mindlessly work on them half the time,” she said.
Thrilled for the opportunity to display her artwork somewhere, Wolbeck said, “Sometimes being chosen for something can make a person feel amazing and that is this.”
Senior Koda Brastad has three watercolor paintings on display at GRA. One is a still-life and two are meant to be real life places, he said.
“The still-life was made from studying objects physically. There is one that is a lighthouse that was inspired by another watercolor painting we observed in class. The last one (titled ‘The Dehn’s View,’) is a painting of my grandparents’ farmhouse,” Brastad said.
Of all the pieces, Brastad said The Dehn’s View is his favorite. He also spent a significant amount of time creating it, he said.
When it comes to creating art, or with just about anything in life, it’s fun and he pours himself into it and gives it his best shot, he said.
Brastad said he’s been drawing for as long as he can remember. It is simply something he loves to do. While painting was never really a medium he loved a lot, creating the three watercolor paintings showed him how great painting can be, he said.
Excited for the opportunity to share his art with the community, he considered exhibiting at GRA an honor.
“It feels super good to have my art displayed. It feels nice to know that my hard work paid off and that people appreciate my art,” he said.
Brastad encourages others to create.
“Keep making art, people. Peace,” he said.
