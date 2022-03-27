Young FFA adviser and ag teacher works to help students grow

Last year, Gabi Molitor started teaching agriculture at the Little Falls Community High School in Little Falls. Living in Foley and waiting for a teaching opportunity to open up in the area close to home, Molitor said she was thrilled when saw Little Falls Public Schools were hiring. Not only because it was close to home, she said, but more than anything because it was where she had student-taught.
“I really enjoyed it here,” she said.
While being an FFA adviser is kind of part of the job as an agriculture teacher, Molitor said she was honored when she was asked to become one. Currently, the Little Falls FFA has three advisers, Molitor, Kim Czech and Matt Petrowitz.
Molitor said the passion for agriculture came from growing up on a dairy farm in the Sauk Rapids area. She was also not completely unfamiliar with the adventures that being involved in FFA can bring.
“I actually started going to FFA when I was in middle school,” she said.
Tagging along with her older sister, Brittney, who was involved in FFA, it didn’t take long for Molitor to be hooked on the student-led organization. What made it even sweeter was that it also meant she was able to go with them to Wendy’s after the meetings, she said.
“Yeah, that was pretty fun,” Molitor said.
During her high school years, Molitor competed in a variety of career and leadership development events (CDE), such as nursery landscape, floriculture, wildlife and dairy.
The interest in teaching awakened during her high school years. It was tutoring her little sisters, Victoria, and her friends that sparked the passion, she said.
After Molitor graduated from Sauk Rapids High School in 2016, she attended South Dakota State University in Brookings, S.D. She graduated from there in 2020, with a bachelor’s degree in agriculture education.
There are many things Molitor likes about being an agriculture teacher and an FFA adviser. When it comes to teaching agriculture, she said, she likes the freedom agriculture teachers have. Not only does she get to teach subjects she really likes, but a lot of is done hands-on, as well. It is a great combination, she said.
Being an FFA adviser allows Molitor to connect even more with the students. By going on different trips, she also has the opportunity to see them in a different environment and get to see even more of their personality.
“We have so much fun,” she said.
Although the age gap between Molitor, who is 24, and some of the students she teaches isn’t very big, Molitor said she never finds it odd. She attributes it to how she grew up. The words that are used to describe certain items are also different, despite meaning the same thing. For instance, she said, she grew up where a folding pocketbook for money was called a “billfold.” However, some of today’s students have never even heard the word. To them, the item described is simply referred to as a “wallet.”
“I feel old compared to them,” she said.
Some of the goals Molitor has for students who are involved in FFA is to use the opportunity to further them on their life journey.
“I hope they really know what FFA can do for them. It’s a huge thing,” she said.
Not only does having been involved in FFA look good when included on a resume or in a job interview, but there are also a variety of scholarships available.
Being active in FFA is also a great way to meet new people and make new friends. Different skills are taught to the students they can benefit from later in life, such as leadership skills and public speaking.
When she isn’t working or involved in FFA, Molitor enjoys spending time with her fiancé, Travis Albright, and their son, Beau, 1.
She also likes vegetable and flower gardening, reading and listening to audiobooks, being outdoors, fishing, walking and more.
Their dogs, Yogi, a silver labrador, and Sadie, a boxer/pitbull mix, 10 chickens and 15 ducks keep them busy, as well.
