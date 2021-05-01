Young boy’s kindness an inspiration to many

Helping people, young or old, is a given to Brock Graton, 9, of Little Falls. Whenever he sees someone in need of help, he is there. He also thinks about other ways he make a difference in the community.
“Helping people has been something Brock has enjoyed his whole life. It started when he was very young,” said Brock’s dad, Grant Graton.
Some examples of Brock taking the initiative to help others, Grant said, was whenever they went sledding and he saw another child needing help to pull their sled up the hill, he’d pull it for them or if they had crashed, he would make sure they were OK. He also usually opens doors for people.
“Everywhere we go, he will strike up a conversation with anybody. It doesn’t matter who you are,” Grant said.
After seeing posts on Facebook about people not having enough, Brock and his dad decided to bless those who could use a helping hand. Since it was difficult to know exactly what kind of food items people may need, the two purchased 24 gallons of milk at a local grocery store.
Then they posted on a local Facebook page that anyone who wanted two gallons of milk to send a message to Grant. Several people responded. Grant and Brock also donated two gallons of milk to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office.
“They appreciated getting a couple of gallons for their break room,” Grant said.
Once most of the milk had been given away and with only a few gallons left, they knocked on different households to see if they wanted milk. Many of the people recognized the father and son from the Facebook post, Grant said.
While milk may seem like a simple and insignificant thing to give, it is huge to those who are hurting financially and for children who love the white drink.
“Milk is huge. What if cows didn’t produce milk. Then we wouldn’t enjoy cereal as much,” Brock said.
Once a month, Brock volunteers with the Living Bread Ministries at an Amish farm in the Pierz/Harding area to help with distributing food, unloading the food truck, helping seniors by pushing their cart and loading the groceries into their car.
“It is something I enjoy,” Brock said.
For more than three years, Brock has been active in Cub Scout Pack 61 Staples/Motley. Each year, the members sell popcorn as a way of raising money for the troop. For the last three years, Brock has been the top seller. This year, he sold $6,400 worth of popcorn with the remaining troop members selling a total of $2,500, Grant said.
Grant said it isn’t unusual for those purchasing popcorn from his son to give him a few extra dollars as a tip. While members are free to use their tip money for whatever they would like, this year Brock decided to donate the $695 he received in tip money to the troop to purchase popcorn and donate it to the U.S. military as snacks for those serving overseas.
“I wanted to do that for them because they dedicate their lives to the USA. I feel like we should do our part too. It’s just something I feel a lot; we need to do our part,” Grant said.
When Brook told his dad what he wanted to do with his tip money, Grant was dumbfounded by the utter selfless act of his son.
“He didn’t need to do that, but that was something he wanted to do. I couldn’t be more proud,” Grant said.
Another example of Brock making a difference for someone else was when they saw a Facebook post of a mom looking for a reasonably priced little red wagon for her daughter. Brock had one. Rather than selling it, Brock decided to just give it to the girl, Grant said.
One thing Brock believes in is wholehearted kindness. When he sees someone getting bullied at school, he stands up for them. If someone drops their Crayons on the floor, he helps the person pick them up — even if it means he loses his spot in the long lunch line. It’s simply the right thing to do.
Grant said Brock’s kindness and willingness to help has inspired many to make a difference too. His son inspires him, as well.
“With everything going on these days; there’s a lot of division and with people’s political opinions, we just would like to get people to remembering that we need to care about each other no matter what someone’s beliefs are. Help someone out. If you see someone fall down, help them up. If someone is hungry, give them something to eat,” Grant said.
Brock is special in many ways besides his giving heart. When he was in first grade, he was reading about 196 words per minute. His comprehension, ability to problem solve as well as his developed speech turned heads. He has also gained tremendous technical knowledge by watching various YouTube tutorials. As a result, at the age of 9, he repairs the majority of the family’s devices, including their computer, in their home and more. He also knows the technical terms for each.
“He was blessed with that type of mind. I remember even in preschool, his teachers were telling me at conferences that they had not met a student like him for 30 years. I learn something from him every day,” Grant said.
Brock and Grant hope to encourage others to give back to their community; to help people and to show kindness, they said.
