‘You are not forgotten,’ message to domestic violence victims amidst COVID-19 outbreak

Since Minnesota Governor Tim Walz issued the executive order for Minnesota residents to stay-at-home March 27, the advocates at Hands of Hope Resource Center have seen a decrease in calls and requests for services. But while the numbers may be low at this time, they are well aware that the physical, sexual, verbal and psychological assaults of men, women and children continue at the hands of their abusers.
Stephenie Och, executive director at Hands of Hope, said it’s likely that the victims are unable to reach out for a number of reasons. Although Walz’ executive order, which has since been extended to May 4, allows victims to leave and seek safety, it may be more difficult at this time as the abuser may be home when he or she normally would be at work due to the stay-at-home order.
In addition, as the schools in Minnesota have moved to distance learning and children are home, finding the opportunity to reach out may be more difficult. What also reduces the number of opportunities is the fact that regular appointments, such as going to the ophthalmologist, do not take place during the stay-at-home order, Och said.
She encourages victims to reach out to Hands of Hope or to someone they trust for help once they can. Meanwhile, she and the other advocates have a message for them: ‘You are not forgotten. You are not alone. Stay hopeful that it won’t be like this forever (the stay-at-home order),” she said.
Although the Hands of Hope office locations in Todd and Morrison counties are closed, those who are experiencing abuse or just want someone to talk to about their situation can access their services by calling the 24-hour hotline at (320) 632-4878 or 1(800) 682-4547. Adocates can also be reached by email at advocates.handsofhope@gmail.com or through messenger on their Facebook page “Hands of Hope Resource Center.”
“We are still providing services and can assist with the filing of orders for protection. This can be completed online and an advocate can walk them through the process,” Och said.
Hands of Hope is also working with domestic violence shelters and continue to assist victims in getting to a safe place, if needed. Some shelters also allow victims to bring their small pets.
“This is a very difficult time for everyone and especially for those who feel unsafe in their homes. Our hope is that they continue to reach out for services in whichever way that they can,” Och said.
Since the opportunities to reach out for help have decreased, Och encourages people who work within various government systems, such as law enforcement, the county attorney’s office, hospitals and more, to help victims of domestic violence connect with an advocate at the time they become involved. After all, it may be the person’s only opportunity to get help, she said.
Och also encourages victims of domestic violence to plan on what they can do to keep themselves and children safe while staying at home. That is something advocates usually talks about with those who reach out, whether it is that they are still in the situation or have left their abuser and are worried that he or she may return.
Other suggestions that can be helpful is to instruct the children to take a certain action when a specific situation arises or come up with a code word or phrase with someone trustworthy that lets him or her know what to do when the victim says it.
“It’s a way of letting them know you need help,” Och said.
Keeping important documents , such as birth certificates, Social Security cards, passports and checkbook in one spot makes it easier to leave on short notice.
“Know where they are if you need to grab them quickly. If you don’t have the opportunity to get it and you need to go without, we have helped people get duplicates of that,” Och said.
Since the opportunities to reach out for help has decreased for victims of domestic violence, Och encourages essential businesses, such as grocery stores, to display a Hands of Hope poster in a visible location, such as the restroom, bulletin board and more. Posters can be requested by email, Och said.
She anticipates that by the time the stay-at-home order has been lifted that Hands of Hope will see a surge in calls and people reaching out. During their fiscal year from Oct. 1, 2018 to Sept. 30, 2019, Hands of Hope served 374 adult victims of domestic violence. Of those, 109 victims were victims of sexual assault. In addition, 319 children, who were victims of child abuse and 257 victims of general crimes, such as burglary, harassment, assault, survivors of homicide and more.
Hands of Hope is a non-profit organization. Because the offices are currently closed, the organization doesn’t accept physical items, such as clothes, diapers and more as they have cannot store it at this time. However, to make an online financial donation, visit www.handsofhope.net. The funds can be used to help victims of domestic violence, including giving victims vouchers for basic supplies and gas cards to travel to a shelter and more.
Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen said the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office has received 12 calls for service from March 28 to April 8 that were related to domestic assault, harassment and disputes.
“These complaints do not include any of the small towns that have their own police departments, including the city of Little Falls,” he said.
Larsen said that domestic calls are handled the same way as before the governor’s order.
“If an arrest is warranted, the suspect will go to jail and be charged accordingly,” he said.
Residents in Morrison and Todd counties also have access to a county chaplain — Chaplain Gregg Valentine for Morrison County and Chaplain Dave Greaver for Todd.
The chaplains can assist people who are in need of help, whether it’s related to mental health, depression issues or anything else that may be bothering them. They also network with counselors and professionals and if they cannot help, they are able to direct people to someone who can, Larsen said.
