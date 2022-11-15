    When Clarence Joseph Kurowski of Merrifield was born in 1949, his parents, Alex and Mary Kurowski named him in honor of his uncle, Private Clarence Joseph Kurowski, who was killed in action during World War II.

    Recently, Kurowski donated several items to the Minnesota Military Museum in Little Falls, such as a photograph of his uncle and the Purple Heart medal he earned for his ultimate sacrifice.

WWII hero from Little Falls remembered
Clarence J. Kurowski was named after his uncle, Private Clarence J. Kurowski, who died during World War II.
Private Clarence J. Kurowski was awarded the Purple Heart for his ultimate sacrifice during World War II. His nephew, with the same name and named in his honor, recently donated the award to the Minnesota Military Museum in Little Falls.

