“Going for the Gold.” That’s the theme of the 31st annual ice show the Winter Wonderland Figure Skating Club is presenting Saturday, March 5, at 2 p.m. and at 7 p.m. and Sunday, March 6, at 2 p.m., at the Exchange Arena, located at 309 11th Street SE #305, in Little Falls. Tickets can be purchased at the door.
Figure Skating Head Coach Ashley Parker said she is thrilled for this year’s theme of “Going for the Gold” as it ties into the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics that recently ended.
“Us coaches thought it would be cool to have an Olympic theme since we haven’t done anything like it in the past,” she said.
Following the Olympic spirit, the show will begin with an opening ceremony as its opening number. The ceremony will include the club’s freestyle skaters as well as spotlight graduating senior skaters, Nicholas Popp and Alivia Pyka. In total, Parker said, there will be 27 numbers in this year’s show — something she is sure visitors will enjoy.
Popp, 17, who lives with his family in Royalton, said he has been a member of the Winter Wonderland Figure Skating Club (WWFSC) for 13 years. He and his sister, Emily, joined the club after they fell in love with figure skating, after skating on their pond at home. He was about 3 years old when he first started skating.
There are several things he likes about figure skating, but ultimately, he said, it comes down to the joy of gliding and just moving freely on the ice. However, Popp said, figure skating doesn’t come without a few challenges along the way. One of those challenges is simply getting stuck on one element in a level and not being able to pass because of it, he said.
While Popp hasn’t competed in figure skating and has no plans to begin now since he is a senior, he enjoys performing at the show. A lot of practice goes into preparing for the show. In fact, he said, there are too many late nights and hours to keep track of.
“I am very excited for the show this year as it is my last year and I hope everyone enjoys it,” he said.
When Popp isn’t studying or figure skating, he enjoys snowmobiling and just hanging out with his buddies.
Pyka, now 18 and living in Royalton, said she was 6 years old when she first learned how to skate. It didn’t take long for her to fall in love with the sport and time she had on the ice.
Pyka has been a member of the Winter Wonderland Figure Skating Club for 12 years.
“I first wanted to join Winter Wonderland when I got a flyer about it when I was in first grade,” she said.
Besides loving to learn new skills and tricks, Pyka said she also enjoys the independence of the sport. Like Popp, she is not new to face challenges. However, for Pyka, the biggest challenge is that for the most part she can only practice on the ice.
“You can’t really practice news skills at home,” she said.
Pyka has competed in figure skating for one year. Looking back, she wishes that she had started competing at an earlier age and would have gotten more into it.
When she isn’t ice skating, Pyka is actively involved in her FFA chapter and 4-H club as well as stays busy with work.
This year, Parker took on the position as head coach, but she is no stranger to the club. After having skated with the Winter Wonderland Figure Skating Club since she was 5 years old, she served as an assistant coach while she attended the Little Falls Community High School in Little Falls and after she graduated for 18 years.
“Being a part of the club for such a long time, I know the ropes,” she said.
Growing up, Parker said figure skating was the one sport she truly enjoyed. Not only skating herself, but also watching figure skating on the television. Helping other skaters also came naturally to her and over time, it evolved into assistant coaching.
“It is fulfilling to see the skaters learning new skills, building their confidence and achieving their goals on the ice” she said.
Looking back at her own experience, Parker said that while she enjoys figure skating as a whole, moves in the field (variety of foot work) were her favorite. As for free style (jumps and spins), the sit spin has always been her favorite spin, she said.
“In high school, I enjoyed the USFSA (United States Figure Skating Association) test sessions and have passed my pre-juvenile moves in the field,” she said.
When it comes to coaching style, Parker considers hers to be quite spirited, but inspiring and visualizing. She also believes it is important to be considerate and empathetic. While she encourages the figure skaters to do their best, she also reminds them that the most important part is to have fun, she said.
Popp, Pyka and Parker encourage people to attend the ice show. It will be like no other, they said.
