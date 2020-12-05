Writing intern creates virtual firearms history exhibit at museum in Little Falls

Being an English major student at Saint John’s University in St. Joseph, Ray Mulvey said he needed to find an internship. It was one of the requirements to graduate.
“I had been looking around for possible remote internships because of COVID-19. I had decided that it would be in my best interest for my health and the health of my family to do something I could do online,” he said.
While Mulvey found several remote internships on various websites where employers can advertise their positions, none was really appealing to him. Most were large corporations and Mulvey desired to intern with a smaller team where more personal connections could be made.
Next to English, Mulvey is very passionate about history. Friends with a history major student who had interned at a local museum, Mulvey said he was inspired to do the same. It led him to the Charles A. Weyerhaeuser Memorial Museum and the Morrison County Historical Society in Little Falls. He had also visited the museum before and remembered his visit.
Mulvey said next he had emailed Executive Director Mary Warner to see if the museum had any internships available for an English major student. While the museum or the historical society had never had an offer to intern from an English major student before, Warner said she created a writing internship.
As part of the writing internship, Warner said Mulvey had to write a newsletter article and make several social media posts as well as create a virtual exhibit.
Excited for the challenge, Mulvey visited the museum to see its different collections and from there, decide which one he wanted to turn into a virtual exhibit for the museum. He was immediately drawn to the firearms collection. Not only because of its interesting history, but also because it was quite visible when he first entered that section of the museum, he said.
Mulvey wrote about several of the different firearms that were donated to the museum over the years with some even including its own story.
As part of the firearms exhibit, Mulvey included some history about what many people consider to be one of the cornerstones of the American Constitution — the right to bear arms.
“Going back many years, ownership of a firearm was an important part of being a U.S. citizen, because in the early years of west-ward expansion, owning and being able to effectively use a rifle or shotgun was needed to protect what you cared about or to provide for your family. This concept was evident not only on the individual level, but also the governmental scale as men left to fight in wars abroad and brought back medals, scars and perhaps the firearms they or their enemies used,” he said.
In 1947, Ole Christenson donated a muzzle-loaded rifle and a muzzle-loaded double-barreled shotgun, which was used during the 1870s. Mulvey said, according to the history that was submitted with the muzzle-loaded rifle, also known as a “frontier rifle,” it was used by Christenson’s father-in-law, A.W. Cook, while he was working as a member of a U.S. surveying crew.
Since the muzzle-loaded double-barreled shotgun was donated with the rifle, Mulvey said it is possible that both firearms were owned and used by Cook.
“Civilian guns like these were kept by people such as farmers or surveyors in this case, and were used for activities like hunting or for personal protection,” Mulvey said.
Mulvey’s virtual exhibit includes five other firearms and the history of each firearm as well as who donated them and when.
Mulvey interned at the museum from Sept. 14 to Nov. 9. Looking back at his experience, he really enjoyed working with the people at the museum and learning more about history. It was also a thrilling feeling to have access to artifacts and records that are not on public display and to get more information on them, Mulvey said.
“I have a deep fascination with history books in general, so to me it was a great delight to be able to look through the museum’s collection,” he said.
One thing Warner is not sure many people may realize is the sheer amount of writing that truly occurs in a museum, from press releases and social media posts to exhibits and more.
“It was a delight to have him as a writing intern. It was also fun to see what somebody with a fresh eye coming into the collection would gravitate to,” Warner said.
To see Mulvey’s virtual firearms exhibit, visit www.morrisoncountyhistory.org.
