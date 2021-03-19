To the Editor:
I am writing in regard to your story, “Active COVID-19 cases more than double in past week.”
I’m wondering could this be the fault of whoever in the city if Little Falls gave the OK for wrestling matches to be held at the old Fleet Store building on the west side in the February?
Twice, I witnessed cars packed in the parking lots of both Fleet and the New-2 You and the overflow parked on the highway. The second time, bike riding, I stopped a family on the way to their truck from the gathering and asked what was going on? They told me excitedly they were at wrestling matches. For as many people as I saw leaving the building, I didn’t see anyone wearing a mask.
I believe wrestling matches are enjoyed by many throughout the county which would account for the “sharp increase” in COVID cases from Little Falls and the surrounding towns.
Just imagine all that close contact and yelling and all those COVID virus germs being spread. Whose bright idea was this for the west side? What city officials went against state COVID-19 mandates to allow their ignorance to shine? Who profited and who didn’t?
