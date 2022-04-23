Working with stained glass, not as easy as it looks

Fascinated with a succulent made of stained glass that she found for sale online, Kayla Youngblom of Little Falls said she initially thought it would be a good alternative to having live house plants.
“I’m not very good with plants, it seemed very cool and I thought it was something I couldn’t kill,” she said.
However, the item for sale was out of her price range.
Youngblom said she recalled that her co-worker at her previous job, Brent Neisinger, had mentioned he did stained glass. Wanting to learn more about the art of making stained glass, she talked to him. He also loaned her some of his items to see if it was a hobby she’d like.
Youngblom said that usually it’s better to start out with a small, simple project. However, still having her mind set on making her own stained glass 3D dimensional succulent, she didn’t let the fact that it was her first time to work with stained glass stop her from trying. It ended horribly, she said.
“It went were terrible art usually goes to — to my mom,” she said.
Youngblom returned the equipment to Neisinger and told him about her outcome.
“He kindly mentioned that maybe a one-piece or two-piece project was more at my skill level,” she said.
While she enjoyed working with stained glass, Youngblom said she didn’t want to invest quite as much into it that buying her own equipment would cost. But a few months later, her father-in-law, Bob Youngblom, had the opportunity to purchase equipment at just the right price from someone who could no longer do it.
“He had a grinder and just a bunch of glass. I just couldn’t walk from it, so I gave it another go,” Youngblom said.
Despite the challenges that came with learning a new craft, Youngblom said she wasn’t quite ready to take Neisinger’s advice to start with making a simple piece, which would only include one piece of glass. She chose a two-piece instead.
“I figured it would be so much easier than trying to do a four-piece 3D sculpture, but it was so terrible I had to throw it away,” Youngblom said.
After that, she decided to partially take Neisinger’s advice. Keeping the project flat, Youngblom created a stained glass art piece with six pieces. As it turned out quite nicely, Youngblom said it really sparked her interest to learn more about the art.
“Because something actually turned out nice, I felt like I was making some sort of progress,” she said.
Having worked with stained glass for the last couple of years, Youngblom said she has enjoyed seeing the continuous progress. While she still has a lot to learn, it has been a fun and educational journey to embark on.
Earlier this year, some of her stained glass creations were displayed in the front gallery at Great River Arts. That she would one day share her art beyond the immediate family was kind of unimaginable to her, she said — especially since she had not yet perfected her skills. It was also a humbling experience, but a very cool one, she said.
Looking back at her journey, Youngblom said she isn’t all that surprised that she took to the art of working with stained glass. She has enjoyed creating things with her hands for a long time. However, what drew her to staining glass, Youngblom said, was the uniqueness of the art.
“You don’t come across many people who do it,” she said.
When it comes to stained glass, Youngblom said she likes the whole process, from cutting and grinding the class to putting copper foil around it and soldering the pieces together,
Since the glass tends to want to follow a certain pattern when it’s cut, it’s challenging to get it to break in a clean line.
“Just because you want something to be square, it doesn’t mean it is going to cut that way. You have to kind of see where it is going to be more likely to naturally break. Otherwise you’re going to end up breaking a lot more pieces,” she said.
While Youngblom has created a wide variety of stained glass pieces, including a spider plant for her mom, Cheryl Nies, she has not attempted to create another succulent. It is her ultimate goal. Ironically, she said, pursuing staining glass as a hobby has likely cost her more than what the stained glass succulent she wanted to buy initially, but thought it was too expensive.
“I really like to work my way up to three dimensional projects. It is so challenging. If the heat of the soldering iron is too hot, too many times the copper tape will start to peel away from the glass and so then it won’t stay together. I think it would be really nice to actually pull off a succulent,” she said.
In some ways, working with stained glass can be therapeutic. However, as she and her husband, Lucas, have small children — Lucy, 5, and Maggie, 2, Youngblom said she isn’t able to devote as much time to stained glass as she may like to. It isn’t exactly a child-friendly hobby, she said, given the glass and heat factors. Even so, she is thankful for her husband’s support.
Although stained glass is a relatively new hobby for Youngblom, art has always had a prominent role in her well-being, one way or another, she said. During her studies at the Bemidji State University in pursuit of a psychology degree, Youngblom said she liked taking a lot of art classes to fill her general subjects and to combat the heavy course load.
“I just enjoyed art and it was kind of a way to relieve the stress from taking the other classes,” she said.
When she isn’t creating art or working, Youngblom enjoys spending time with her family, hiking, visiting state parks and more.
