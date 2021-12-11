Wood working: A lifetime hobby for Hillman man

Kay Keehr, 83, of Hillman was about 6 years old when he first started to learn about woodworking from his dad, Matt Keehr.
“He got me some lumber, some wood and got me started on making something,” he said.
Although Keehr doesn’t recall exactly what his first project was, probably a bird house or something, he said, it was the beginning of a lifestyle. Ever since, Keehr has been making a wide variety of wood products. Over the years, his woodworking skills have saved he and his wife, Carol, a lot of money.
“I’ve always liked working with wood. It makes me feel like I have accomplished something,” he said.
During the first decade of the couple’s marriage, they lived in the Twin Cities area before they moved to Hillman. Their children simply didn’t like the city life, but dreamed of living in the country where they could have horses and other animals. When Keehr’s sister, who lived in Hillman, called to let them know about a property that was for sale down the road from her place, both Kay and Carol were happy to come check it out. It didn’t take long for all of them to fall in love with the property. It had great potential, the couple said.
The old house was small and had no running water or a bathroom, but such details didn’t bother the Keehrs. They knew how to get by and make the most of it.
“You could go upstairs and look up and you could see the daylight in between the shingles on the roof, but it didn’t leak,” he said.
Eventually, a section was added onto the house where a bathroom was installed, along with running water.
Carol recalls the time relatives of Kay who had several sheep, brought three for their children.
“One morning they woke up to find three sheep on the porch. They brought one for each kid. They were so excited,” she said.
Using his woodworking and construction skills, Keehr built a new four bedroom home on the property. Besides hiring someone to excavate the location for the basement, he completed the majority of the work himself. His wife helped too and on a few occasions some of their neighbors were quite surprised at how strong she was when they saw her carry two cement blocks that together weighed about 84 pounds.
Keehr has also made a lot of the furniture the couple has in their home, such as end tables, a coffee table, a book case, a fish tank stand, plant stands and more. Sometimes he makes different wood projects, such as needle nose pliers in different sizes.
One thing that tends to amaze as well as perplex people who see the needle nose pliers is that Keehr makes them all out of one piece of wood instead of putting two pieces together.
“A lot of people who look at them try to find a space where two pieces are put together, but it’s all made out of the same wood. I just saw it out on the scroll saw downstairs and then bring it up here, I’ll sit in my easy chair, take a knife and make all these cuts to cut it lose, so it moves like real needle nose pliers do,” he said.
When Keehr makes different wood projects, he doesn’t follow blue prints or other patterns. Instead, he relies on his memory and his sense of detail.
