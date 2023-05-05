The U.S. Small Business Administration has named Women’s Business Alliance, Central, which has its office in Little Falls, as the 2023 Minnesota Women’s Business Center (WBC) of the Year. The Women’s Business Alliance is a program of the Entrepreneur Fund and was chosen for its excellence and innovation in training, counseling culturally and economically diverse women entrepreneurs, and serving as a community champion for women-owned small businesses.
“Women starting and growing small businesses in the greater central Minnesota have an outstanding advocate in Sandy Voigt at the Women’s Business Alliance,” said SBA Minnesota District Director, Brian McDonald. “The classes, mentoring and access to capital they provide makes a huge difference in the lives of the women business owners, their employees and their families.”
Women’s Business Alliance provides business training classes, access to small business loans, one-to-one business advice and a community of support for their clients, enabling them to start and grow their small businesses. They work with committed, skilled professionals who volunteer to provide technical assistance and mentorship tailored to women business owners.
Voigt, the Women’s Business Center director at Women’s Business Alliance, draws on her deep experience increasing economic self-sufficiency for individuals and communities to lead the Women Business Center’s (WBC) training, consulting, and lending programs. Prior to joining the Women’s Business Alliance, Voigt worked with the Initiative Foundation in Littles Falls and Region Five Development Commission in Staples, assisting with their business financing loan programs, grants for community and economic development and providing technical assistance.
Voigt works tirelessly to ensure women business owners and entrepreneurs have the support they need. She has led the effort to establish and has grown this new Women’s Business Centers in the past five years and has personally worked with 546 individual business owners and 369 small businesses. It is through her dedication, experience, and empathy for woman entrepreneurs she has built a strong ecosystem that is a testament to the success of the Women’s Business Alliance.
The Entrepreneur Fund is the host organization for the Women’s Business Alliance which primarily serves women in the central Minnesota area, emphasizing women of color and women from low-income households. The organization has developed key training programs, including conferences and masterminds to serve small business owners of all types, from those running part-time side hustles to robustly profitably owners positioned for exponential growth.
