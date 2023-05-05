The U.S. Small Business Administration has named Women’s Business Alliance, Central, which has its office in Little Falls, as the 2023 Minnesota Women’s Business Center (WBC) of the Year. The Women’s Business Alliance is a program of the Entrepreneur Fund and was chosen for its excellence and innovation in training, counseling culturally and economically diverse women entrepreneurs, and serving as a community champion for women-owned small businesses.

“Women starting and growing small businesses in the greater central Minnesota have an outstanding advocate in Sandy Voigt at the Women’s Business Alliance,” said SBA Minnesota District Director, Brian McDonald. “The classes, mentoring and access to capital they provide makes a huge difference in the lives of the women business owners, their employees and their families.”

Load comments