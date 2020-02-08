Mathew Joseph Wolpert, 35, Motley, faces felony charges in Morrison County District Court for fleeing a peace officer.
Wolpert is also charged with a misdemeanor for driving after license revocation.
The charges stemmed from a Jan. 23 incident, when a patrol officer reportedly noticed an ATV traveling at a high speed entering onto Highway 10 and running a stop sign.
The officer identified the driver as Wolpert and reportedly knew that Wolpert had his license revoked.
The officer pursued Wolpert with the emergency lights activated and Wolpert allegedly drove past the squad car and turned into a parking lot.
The officer reportedly pursued the ATV which allegedly continued at a high speed and failed to abide by another stop sign.
When making a sharp turn the ATV allegedly tipped over and Wolpert and a female passenger were thrown off of the vehicle.
Wolpert reportedly attempted to right the vehicle but the officer drew his gun and commanded he put his hands up and placed him under arrest.
If convicted, Wolpert faces up to three years in prison and/or a $5,000 fine.
