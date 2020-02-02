On the weekend of Jan. 17, a snowstorm swept across the state creating hazardous road conditions for drivers. Minnesota state patrol reported 341 crashes, 302 vehicle spin outs and 15 jackknifed semis, statewide on Jan. 18 alone.
Morrison County Sheriff’s Office assisted in 11 vehicle accidents that weekend, according to the County Emergency Manager Victoria Ingram.
Although there are more fatalities from crashes in the summer, the winter months have more accidents overall. Officers reported nearly 80,000 crashes from 2014 to 2018 due to snowy or icy road conditions, according to the Minnesota Office of Traffic Safety.
Accidents happen most often on busy highways, making help for victims more accessible. But many parts of the state are less populated, Morrison County itself has seemingly desolate roadways. Ingram has advice for drivers who find themselves in trouble with no one around to help. “If you do break down, pull your vehicle as far off the road as possible because your greatest threat at that point is being hit by passing cars. Obviously if you can’t see them they can’t see you, so turn on your emergency flashers and stay in the car. The biggest thing that we would be concerned about is if you become disoriented or lost into a snowstorm. We’d rather have you safe in your vehicle,” Ingram said.
Even if a driver doesn’t have cellphone service, Ingram said it is important to at least attempt to call 911, since even though it may not go through, they may be able to ping a location and search that area.
“Have people be aware of your travel plans. Then they know if you’re late that something else is going on and they can make those emergency phone calls after trying to contact you,” Ingram said.
If someone knows a driver’s route, they can provide that to law enforcement, so it’s easier to locate the stranded car.
Of course if there is service, the dispatcher can walk the driver through the necessary steps to get home safely. Whether that be calling for a tow truck, having an officer respond to the scene or getting an ambulance.
“Being prepared is going to be the biggest thing that can save you in a situation if you were to get into an accident or potentially get stranded,” Ingram said.
Ingram recommends that everyone keep a winter survival kit in their car. Drivers should have items like: boots, jackets, blankets, gloves, a phone charger, a flashlight, spare batteries, water, snacks, jumper cables, a map, basic tools, sand or cat litter, a shovel, a red bandanna and a pen and paper.
Any of these items could be life saving, or at least provide some comfort if a driver becomes stranded or has to wait a while for emergency services, Ingram said.
The bandanna can be tied to the outside of the car as a sign for others to check on the car. And the pen and paper can be used if a driver leaves the vehicle to write down contact information and the direction they went. However, Ingram said they do not recommend leaving a vehicle in most instances.
If it seems a driver may be stuck for a while, Ingram said that running the car for 10 minutes each hour can help to keep them warm and also allow them to charge their phone, which should remain on for location signaling purposes. She also wants people to be aware of C02 accumulation, since packed snow can block an exhaust pipe and cause a back-up. Keeping a down-wind window open can help with ventilation as well.
It is important to watch for signs of hypothermia and dehydration, if a driver is stranded for several hours or more, Ingram said. And if a driver is stranded at night, they should keep their lights on to prevent another accident and attract the attention of other drivers.
Not every accident is preventable, but to decrease accident risk, especially during inclement weather, Ingram recommends that drivers exercise caution and drive slowly, use proper signals, increase following distance and stay on designated roads. Ingram said that shortcuts or backroads may be unplowed or in poor condition.
Drivers can have their cars “winterized” by bringing them into an auto shop, which should check the battery, windshield wipers, tires, lights, antifreeze, ignition system and other features to make sure the car is winter ready.
If a driver is skidding, Ingram said to slightly ease off the gas and steer into the direction of the skid. Once a driver regains control they can straighten the vehicle and apply steady pressure to the brakes.
Ingram also recommends that drivers keep a full tank of gas and a charged cellphone, especially when driving during winter weather advisories.
Minnesota winters can take motorists by surprise, but they can call 511 or go to MN511.org to check road conditions before taking to the roads.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.