To the Editor:
Randy Winscher deserves re-election. He is thoughtful, researches opinions and facts carefully, and votes issues for the benefit of the county, not just his district.
Having worked with many commissioners, I recognized Randy’s leadership. Tough times require strong leaders and that is Randy. The Morrison County Board now has strong, respectful, and cohesive leadership. That hasn’t always been evident.
Watching Randy at various committees and during meetings with the whole board, it was evident how much he was engaged and weighed all facts in his decisions. He never exited early nor skipped meetings and you could count on him to stay on task.
Randy is who you want to keep Morrison County strong. He is not in it for altruistic reasons. He is there to serve the county residents in the best way possible. Please re-elect Randy Winscher.
— Helen McLennan, Pine River
