Over the last several weeks, I’ve been able to discuss the upcoming bond referendum for Staples-Motley Schools on April 13 with many community members. I want to share some information about the investment plan based on the most frequent questions I’ve received.
District residents will decide on a ballot question that seeks $64.4 million to renovate and construct additions to the existing elementary and middle/high schools. The elementary school would transition to accommodate all preK-6 students, and the middle/high school to serve grades 7-12. The current early education center would be sold.
The average age of our schools is 50 years, and some portions predate WWII. While our maintenance teams have done a fantastic job of keeping them in working condition, their age has created infrastructure needs that can’t be resolved with current maintenance budgets.
Both buildings require extensive renovation and upgrades to meet state recommendations for health and safety. If the referendum is approved, HVAC systems, deteriorating roofing and windows would be replaced to improve indoor air quality and energy efficiency. All facilities would be updated to meet federal accessibility requirements and building entrances would be modified for improved security and safety.
The proposed referendum would help accommodate reconfigured grades, improving the student experience. At the elementary school new classrooms, gymnasium, a proper cafeteria and kitchen space would be added. At the middle/high school, new spaces for career and technical education (CTE) and fine arts would be built, including an outdoor build yard and practice facilities for performing arts.
If voters approve the measure, a residential home with a median value of $125,000 would see a tax increase of $23.50 per month, starting in 2022. Residents can view their estimated tax impacts of the plan by using the tax calculator found at www.SMTimeToRise.com.
Owners of agricultural land receive Minnesota’s Ag2School tax credit. This is an automatic, dollar-for-dollar 60% tax credit on property tax increases for bond payments in 2022, increasing to 70% in 2023. It is applicable to all agricultural and forested land, not including one acre of homesteaded land. This credit would cover about 14% of the referendum’s cost to taxpayers.
If the referendum fails on April 13, the School Board has already passed a resolution to move forward with a more piecemeal, $14.5 million “Plan B” that addresses some of the district’s most pressing infrastructure and deferred maintenance needs. It does not make any educational improvements to our facilities but will still raise your taxes.
“Plan B” will cost $12.67 per month on a residential property with a median value of $125,000 beginning in 2022. This means for more than 50% of the tax impact, you get approximately 25% of the value compared to the proposed referendum. Plan B does not require voter approval and portions of Plan B would not qualify for the Ag2School tax credit. If the referendum fails and Plan B is implemented, the current and future school boards will need to decide on additional “Plans C, D, E, etc.” to meet the facilities needs of our district. These would each carry an additional tax impact.
Of course, the referendum decision ultimately belongs to voters. On Election Day, residents can vote at their designated polling location from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Early voting is available at the Staples-Motley District Office weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through April 12.
If you have questions, please feel free to contact the superintendent at shane.tappe@isd2170.k12.mn.us or (218) 894-5400. See you at the polls.
Bryan Winkels is the Staples Motley School Board chair.
