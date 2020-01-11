Jodi Winkelman, 31, Randall is facing two counts of fourth and fifth degree felony assault charges in Morrison County District Court.
The charge stems from a Dec. 21, 2019, incident when law enforcement observed a vehicle swerving on Highway 10 near Randall.
The officer reportedly pulled the vehicle over and questioned a male driver who was later found to have a canceled license.
The officer noted a female passenger who appeared to be hiding her face, and asked her to identify herself.
She allegedly said that her name was Jenna Mock.
But, on seeing her face, the officer identified the passenger as Jodi Winkelman.
The officer reported knowing that Winkelman had a warrant out for her arrest and approached the passenger side of the vehicle.
Winkelman reportedly refused to exit the vehicle and yelled at the officer, who attempted to unclasp her seatbelt and remove her from the vehicle.
Winkelman allegedly pushed the officer away.
The officer pulled his taser and demanded several times that Winkelman exit the vehicle, which she reportedly refused, so the officer tased her.
Even after being tased, Winkelman allegedly refused to leave vehicle. The officer attempted to remove her by hand.
She allegedly responded by kicking the officer in the chest and pulling away from him.
The officer eventually gained control of the situation and Winkelman was placed under arrest.
Winkelman has a criminal history of violating domestic abuse no contact orders.
If convicted, Winkelman faces up to five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.
