Jodi Marie Winkelman, 32, Hillman, was convicted in Morrison County District Court of a felony for violating a harassment restraining order.
The charge stemmed from a May 13, 2019 incident, when a judge issued an order preventing Winkelman from having any contact with an individual or from being within 500 feet of their residence.
The order was allegedly served to Winkelman in person and remains in effect until May 13, 2021.
On June 8, 2019, the protected party called the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office and said Winkelman had been at his residence.
He said Winkelman snuck into his house through his window at night and woke him up.
Winkelman left after the individual told her to leave several times.
Due to previous domestic assault and no contact order violation convictions, the charge was elevated to a felony, the criminal complaint said.
Winkelman was sentenced to 15 months in prison with a five year stay, five years of supervised probation, a $50 fine and was credited for serving 50 days in local confinement.
