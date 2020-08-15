Justin Sean Wilkinson, 28, St. Cloud, formerly Kannapolis, N.C., was convicted of felony first degree arson and third degree burglary charges in Morrison County District Court.
Charges for second degree burglary and felony theft were dismissed as the case could not be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.
The charges stemmed from a Sept. 21, 2019 incident, when the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a vehicle theft in Upsala.
A neighbor said the property owner was not home and a collector car was missing from the property.
The vehicle was valued at $5,000.
When the deputy entered the house the main floor appeared to be covered in soot and a stove in the kitchen was on and covered with blankets and paper towels.
Emergency responders put out the fire and the State Fire Marshal investigated the incident as arson.
A deputy followed a trail going from the property and found a campsite in a wooded area.
Among the items at the site was paperwork allegedly belonging to Wilkinson.
The stolen vehicle was stopped after being involved in a high speed chase in Stearns County.
The driver was identified as Wilkinson who was taken to the Morrison County Jail.
He said he had been camping on the property but denied going into the house or starting a fire.
Wilkinson said he stole the vehicle and went to visit an individual in St. Cloud when he got into the chase with law enforcement.
The individual in St. Cloud allegedly said Wilkinson had told her via phone calls and text messages he had broken into a residence, started a fire and stolen a vehicle.
Wilkinson was sentenced to four years and 10 months in prison and fine $50 for arson. He was also sentenced to 18 months in prison for third degree burglary.
