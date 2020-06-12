To the Editor:
Frank Gosiak, would you like to grab a beer with me? Because the seventh-grade girl who passed the chicken ordinance in 2011 is old enough to do that now.
When I started this project to get urban chickens in Little Falls as a 13-year-old, I didn’t think it would last until I was 22. I also didn’t expect to elicit the city’s first mayoral veto in over 25 years with my two-day-old approved ordinance. The fact that Little Falls residents aren’t given the freedom to have a few laying hens is just sad. It speaks poorly of our government and community, especially when cities much larger and less familiar with agriculture than ours handle it just fine.
City Administrator Radermacher mentioned needing a detailed ordinance. Well, I have one of those which originally passed the council vote if you’d like a copy. Mayor Zylka and other council members who state opposition because of anonymous residents, please encourage them to speak up individually. During my experience, not one resident in opposition attended the public hearing — just one written opposition from the spouse of a current city government member.
I’d just like to ask, why are we so chicken about getting chickens?
— Hannah Veillette, Little Falls
