For the record I am not in favor of what happened Jan. 6 in DC. I am typically not in favor of much of anything that happens in DC.
During the riots in late May and June 2020, I posted a question on local social media about the praising of the police department burning down. I would also like to make it known that the events that transpired prior to the riots were extremely unfortunate and very uncalled for.
My question: ”If this was downtown Little Falls would you still support the destruction?”
I was somewhat shocked by some of the responses that I received. Everything said was just an excuse to justify the actions of the mob ranging from, “Damn straight I would be there,” to “if peaceful protest doesn’t work than let her buck” or “if defacing property and burning buildings to the ground is what it takes than I say let her burn.”
The next day we changed the lock and keys to the store (something that we haven’t done in 12 years) and ordered another security camera for the business.
Weeks later, Debbie and I made the decision to look for land out of town to purchase. We have continued making steps to lower our debt and prepare ourselves for lawless systems that are out of control.
Today however, the same people that were praising the actions of the rioters in Minneapolis, are now scolding the rioters that did the same thing on the steps in Washington.
The divisions in the last 10 months regarding politics have driven a wedge between close friends, family members and trusted individuals. While it seems as though both sides say we need unity, still they hold a strong fist ready to strike. (Most are only ready to strike by using words on a keypad.)
You can blame a lot of people that continue to provoke this division.
I choose to blame ourselves. We the people have set this up so that we vote in people that represent us. We are all crazy. Men and women thought we could vote in somebody to control us. It’s not a Republican or Democratic position, it’s a fact. It’s how our system works.
Think I am wrong about the craziness, just look at the far majority of our nation’s so-called leaders. We elected them.
Yet some are still shocked even though countless times in history it always falls apart, not just our nation’s history but generations upon generations going back centuries.
Heck, after 400 years of persecution and slavery, what’s the first thing the Hebrews wanted? An earthly “king” to rule over them.
Perhaps our Founding Fathers had a little more faith in humanity. Maybe they didn’t think rulers would enjoy ruling as a career. An oversight? Maybe or maybe not. In my opinion, one of the biggest faults in our system.
While some will might just turn the page on this view or take this stance as pro-_____ (you can fill in the blank), others will be outraged at my view. That wasn’t my objective at all. My goal would hopefully be that we should all be concerned of how “We the People” got it wrong.
Shane Cole is a small business owner and a resident of Little Falls.
